Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – November 2023
- Forest Grove –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- The Traveler’s Path –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Orten Was The Case – 14,99 €
- Dofamine –
3,99 €– 3,19 €
- Heavy Burden –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Rollerdrome –
29,99 €– 14,99 € – XGP
- Killer Instinct: Anniversary Edition – 34,99 € – XGP
- Shredders – 540INDY Edition – 35,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – November 2023
- Alien Hominid Invasion – 19,99 €
- Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle – 24,99 €
- Alien Hominid HD – 11,99 €
- Alpha Particle –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Dinobreak Strange Mutations Collection – 129,99 €
- Fusion Paradox (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Fusion Paradox –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – 39,99 €
- True Virus – 8,99 €
- Wizardry School: Escape Room –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- RoboCop: Rogue City – 59,99 €
- The Talos Principle 2 – 29,99 € 26,99 €
- Little Noah: Scion of Paradise Sonderedition – 19,99 €
- Little Noah: Scion of Paradise – 14,99 €
- Finis –
10,99 €– 9,34 €
- Die Schlümpfe 2 – Der Gefangene des grünen Steins – 39,99 €
- Thirsty Suitors –
- Achilles: Legends Untold
- My Time at Sandrock
- Devil Engine: Complete Edition – 24,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – 49,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition – 79,99 €
- Tintin Reporter – Die Zigarren des
Pharaos– 49,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console – 59,99 € – XGP
- The Invincible – 29,99 €
- Call of Toys: Tower Defense! – 9,99 €
- Amabilly –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- WRC 23 – 49,99 €
- Lost Islands – 34,99 €
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Excessive Trim –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Stranded: Alien Dawn Premium Edition – 44,99 €
- Let’s Sing 2024 mit deutschen Hits – 54,99 €
- Dungeons 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 € – XGP
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Beyond The Dawn Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition – 59,99 €
- DoubleDragon Advance – 6,49 €
- Super Double Dragon – 6,49 €
- Risk of Rain 2 & Survivors of the Void Bundle –
34,99 €– 27,99 €
- Cassette Beasts: Deluxe Edition – 25,99 €
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Berzerk: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Heads Up! Phones Down Edition – 39,99 €
- My Night Sun All Games – 26,99 €
- Air Twister – 24,99 €
- Bob the Elementalist –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- The Fast Journey –
5,49 €– 4,66 €
- Grace of Letoile – 14,99 €
- My Time at Sandrock Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Wildshade: Unicorn Champions – 39,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Master Assassin Edition – 89,99 €
- Tanks, But No Tanks – 14,99 €
- UFO ROBOT GOLDORAK – The Feast of the Wolves – Deluxe – 59,99 €
- UFO ROBOT GOLDORAK – The Feast of the Wolves – 49,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Spirittea – 19,99 € – XGP
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2 – 39,99 €
- DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp – 29,99 €
- ZooKeeper – 8,79 €
- Builder Flipper bundle – 42,49 €
- Hades‘ Star: DARK NEBULA – kostenlos
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Ultimate Solitaire Collection – 24,99 €
- Lily in Puzzle World (Xbox & PC) –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- KarmaZoo –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Teardown – 29,99 €
- Teardown: Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Teardown: Ultimate Edition – 49,99 €
- Tri6: Infinite + – 7,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 € – XGP
- The Walking Dead: Destinies –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Barton Lynch Pro Surfing – 54,99 €
- Bluey: Das Videospiel – 39,99 €
- Circuit Superstars – 19,99 €
- Final Shot – 5,99 €
- Low Story –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City (Xbox Version) –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Runnyk –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Editions Bundle –
199,99 €– 119,99 €
- Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle –
89,99 €– 53,99 €
- Two Point Campus – Schlaumeier-Paket – 49,99 €
- Jagged Alliance 3 – 59,99 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Kapitänsvorrat – kostenlos
- Pocket Academy – 11,99 €
- The Sushi Spinnery – 11,99 €
- Venture Towns – 11,99 €
- Smoots Pinball –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Flashback 2 – 39,99 €
- YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE – 29,99 €
- Prison City – 16,99 €
- Lake: Special Delivery – 24,99 €
- Poker Club: Gold Edition – 23,99 €
- ARK: Survival Ascended – 44,99 €
- Worldless –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Bau-Simulator – Spaceport Bundle – 49,99 €
- DESERTED – 19,99 €
- 8Floor Bundle – 8,99 €
- SETTRIS –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Farm Builder – 7,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny-Paket –
89,99 €– 29,69 €
- Century: Age of Ashes – Gaalnür’s Rage Edition – kostenlos
- Alina of the Arena – 39,99 €
- Schlag den Star – Das 3. Spiel – 39,99 €
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection – 29,99 €
- Train Valley 2 – Community Edition 24,99 €
- Timberman: The Big Adventure –
4,99 €– 4,24 €
- Trash is Fun – 4,99 € – 4,49 €
- Namariel Legends: Iron Lord – Collectors Edition – 19,99 €
- Train Traffic Manager –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Golf With Your Friends – Starter Edition – 26,99 €
- Golf With Your Friends – Ultimate Edition – 54,99 €
- Evil Diary –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition Pre-order – 59,99 €
- Dune: Spice Wars – 34,99 € – XGP
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Adventure Tanks – 9,99 €
- Alina of the Arena – 14,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Chessarama – 14,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 74,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Forklift Extreme: Deluxe Edition – 14,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – 49,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Railbreak – 19,99 €
- Rising Dusk – 9,99 €
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 79,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- Trinity Fusion – 19,99 €
- Trinity Fusion Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- SteamWorld Build –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- SteamWorld Build & Dig Bundle –
34,99 €– 31,49 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
Das Warten auf Rollerdrome hat ein Ende.
Killer Instinct weis jemand ob das einen Online Modus hat ?
Jab, hat es. Server sind auch noch online👍
Hmm, Rollerdome könnte was sein. Werdet Ihr das Testen? Gerade gesehen das es auch im GP ist…werde ich wohl selber testen 😉
Also hab Rollerdrome gleich mal ausprobiert und werde es mir kaufen. Macht spass. Hat was von Tony Hawk und Max Pain.