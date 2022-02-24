Xbox Store: Martha is Dead, Epitasis und weitere neue Spiele verfügbar

Heute sind in der 8. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen
- Roguebook Xbox Series X|S – 29,99 Euro
- Roguebook Xbox One – 24,99 Euro
- Martha Is Dead – 29,99 Euro
- Martha Is Dead Deluxe Edition – 39,99 Euro (Inklusive The Town of Light)
- Epitasis – 14,99 Euro
- Dr. Oil – 4,99 Euro
Bereits verfügbar:
- Monster Crown – 29,99 Euro
- Mekabolt+ – 4,99 Euro
- Infernax – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition – 84,98 Euro
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – 59,99 Euro
- Beat Souls –
9,99 Euro– 7,99 Euro
- Chorus Demo
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires – 69,99 Euro
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Deluxe Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: 2022 Bassmaster Classic –
44,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad – Pre-Order – 39,99 Euro
- Legend Of Ixtona – Pre-Order – 14,99 Euro
- Gunborg: Dark Matters – Pre-Order –
14,61 Euro– 13,14 Euro
Weitere Pre-Order
- 35MM –
9,99 Euro– 7,99 Euro
- Aztech Forgotten Gods – 29,99 Euro
- CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION – 19,99 Euro
- Conan Chop Chop – 19,99 Euro
- Crusader Kings III – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Dr. Oil – 4,99 Euro
- Elden Ring – Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Elden Ring – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- ELEX II – 59,99 Euro – 53,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- FAR: Changing Tides – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- GRID Legends Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro ( 7,- Euro Rabatt mit EA Play & XGPU)
- GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro (9,- Euro Rabatt mit EA Play & XGPU)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga – 59,99 Euro
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox One Version – 59,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox Series X/S Version – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Pre-order – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition – Pre-order – 89,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Shadow Warrior 3 | Vorbesteller-Paket inkl. Teil 1 & 2 – 49,99 Euro
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – 69,99 Euro
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Submerged: Hidden Depths – 29,99 Euro
- Super Toy Cars Offroad –
19,99 Euro– 16,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands Vorbesteller-Bundle – 69,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Next-Level-Edition Vorbesteller-Bundle – 74,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Vorbesteller-Bundle – 89,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Standard – Vorbestellung Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Standard – Vorbestellung Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle – Vorbestellung – 79,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe – Vorbestellung – 99,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Super Deluxe – Digitale Vorbestellung – 119,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Songerangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
Hey Iceman
24.02.2022 - 18:10 Uhr
zugroaster
24.02.2022 - 18:13 Uhr
Lucky Mike 4
24.02.2022 - 18:38 Uhr
Nichts dabei was ich jetzt brauche.
Bei mir das Gleiche.
Ich denke diese Woche steht ganz im Zeichen von Elden Ring