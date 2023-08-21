Atlas Fallen: Konsolen-Hotfix bald verfügbar

Details für einen ersten Hotfix zu Atlas Fallen teilte Focus Entertainment. Der bereits für PC verfügbare Hotfix wird schon bald auch für Konsolen verfügbar sein und kümmert sich um einige Fehler im Spiel, die seit dem Release am Freitag auftraten.
Unter anderem werden fehlende Voice-Over-Zeilen in Deutsch nun korrekt in das Spiel eingefügt, Blocker beim Koop-Spiel sowie Ursachen für Abstürze.
Weitere Details verraten euch die Patch Notes:
Stability
- In rare cases, a crash can occur during Watcher Fury => fixed
Gameplay
- With a bad timing using the Shatter, it was possible for the Conjurer to keep his shield forever => fixed
Voice Over
- The few missing Voice Over line in German are now correctly added to the game
Coop
- It was possible to trigger a rare blocker when both players used the raise in coop => fixed
Essence Stone
- The Imperious Bastion Essence Stone can become unobtainable if the Watcher’s Fury in the Wildlands level was not done before Main Quest progress => The stone is now being sold by the Traveling Vendor in the Citadel level, if you have missed it
- The Protective Instinct Essence Stone can become unobtaible, if it haven’t been drop by the Conjurer’s during his 2 fights with him => The Conjurer now has a respawn in the Citadel level, on the swamp area.
Other
- In rare case, the Pre-order DLC may not unlock with the intended Anvil in the Wastelands, but in an anvil later in the game => Pre-order DLC now unlock consistently with the intended anvil in the Wastelands
