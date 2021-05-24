Biomutant: Fotomodus integriert und im Video vorgestellt

Zusammen mit THQ Nordic wird der schwedische Entwickler Experiment 101 am 25. Mai 2021 das Spiel Biomutant veröffentlichen. Das Studio hat jetzt noch ein weiteres neues Feature offenbart, den Fotomodus.
Der Fotomodus war laut Experiment 101 die am meisten gewünschte Funktion während der Entwicklung von Biomutant. Nun ist es so weit und ihr könnt einen ersten Blick auf den neuen Fotomodus werfen, mit welchem ihr die bunte Welt einfangen könnt:
One of the most requested features during development was a photomode to capture the colorful world of #Biomutant – so we added one! pic.twitter.com/IqLAbpw9XC
— Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 22, 2021
Biomutant wird am 25. Mai 2021 für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC veröffentlicht. Im Microsoft Store könnt ihr das Spiel zurzeit für 59,99 € vorbestellen.
Patrick2Go
24.05.2021 - 14:06 Uhr
Linkie
24.05.2021 - 14:27 Uhr
Biqqy
24.05.2021 - 14:31 Uhr
Phonic
24.05.2021 - 15:21 Uhr
Hab ich mir noch nie gewünscht und nutze ich auch nie (es sei denn für Erfolge ^^) …
Da wäre mir wichtiger dass das Spiel entsprechend läuft.
Kann mir so nicht vorstellen das die Leute so was wünschen…
Nice to have. Ich persönlich benutze solche Fotomodi eigentlich nie… 😅
Noch nie nen Fotomodus genutzt, warum auch. Ich will zocken und Fotos schieß ich im Reallife mit meiner (Sony) Kamera🤪