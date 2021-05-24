Biomutant: Fotomodus integriert und im Video vorgestellt

Zusammen mit THQ Nordic wird der schwedische Entwickler Experiment 101 am 25. Mai 2021 das Spiel Biomutant veröffentlichen. Das Studio hat jetzt noch ein weiteres neues Feature offenbart, den Fotomodus.

Der Fotomodus war laut Experiment 101 die am meisten gewünschte Funktion während der Entwicklung von Biomutant. Nun ist es so weit und ihr könnt einen ersten Blick auf den neuen Fotomodus werfen, mit welchem ihr die bunte Welt einfangen könnt:

One of the most requested features during development was a photomode to capture the colorful world of #Biomutant – so we added one! pic.twitter.com/IqLAbpw9XC

— Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 22, 2021