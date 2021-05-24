Biomutant: Fotomodus integriert und im Video vorgestellt

Der Entwickler Experiment 101 hat bekannt gegeben, dass Biomutant einen Fotomodus bekommt und ihn direkt in einem Video gezeigt.

Zusammen mit THQ Nordic wird der schwedische Entwickler Experiment 101 am 25. Mai 2021 das Spiel Biomutant veröffentlichen. Das Studio hat jetzt noch ein weiteres neues Feature offenbart, den Fotomodus.

Der Fotomodus war laut Experiment 101 die am meisten gewünschte Funktion während der Entwicklung von Biomutant. Nun ist es so weit und ihr könnt einen ersten Blick auf den neuen Fotomodus werfen, mit welchem ihr die bunte Welt einfangen könnt:

Biomutant wird am 25. Mai 2021 für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC veröffentlicht. Im Microsoft Store könnt ihr das Spiel zurzeit für 59,99 € vorbestellen.

  1. Patrick2Go 19215 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 24.05.2021 - 14:06 Uhr

    Hab ich mir noch nie gewünscht und nutze ich auch nie (es sei denn für Erfolge ^^) …
    Da wäre mir wichtiger dass das Spiel entsprechend läuft.

    0
  2. Linkie 34760 XP Bobby Car Geisterfahrer | 24.05.2021 - 14:27 Uhr

    Kann mir so nicht vorstellen das die Leute so was wünschen…

    0
  3. Biqqy 12395 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 | 24.05.2021 - 14:31 Uhr

    Nice to have. Ich persönlich benutze solche Fotomodi eigentlich nie… 😅

    0
  4. Phonic 125475 XP Man-at-Arms Gold | 24.05.2021 - 15:21 Uhr

    Noch nie nen Fotomodus genutzt, warum auch. Ich will zocken und Fotos schieß ich im Reallife mit meiner (Sony) Kamera🤪

    0

