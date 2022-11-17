Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Season 1 Patch Notes veröffentlicht

NEW WEAPONS

Victus XMR: Sniper Rifle

Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A7)

As the longest range Sniper Rifle in our arsenal– we fully expect that the Victus XMR will be a player favorite when taking on dropping into the vastness of Al Mazrah. The first bullet-drop-indicating scope can be unlocked by leveling-up this weapon.

BAS-P: Submachine Gun

Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A6)

M13B: Assault Rifle

Unlocked via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge

WEAPON BALANCING

» Assault Rifles «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

ADS speed increase

Improved ironsight ADS sight picture

Kastov-74u

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

M4

Hip spread reduction

M16

Rate of fire increase

Hip spread reduction

Recoil recenter speed increase

Shot grouping improvement

Increase ADS movement speed

Increase strafing movement speed

Semi auto recoil reduction

Semi auto damage reduction

STB 556

Close range damage reduction

Reduced sprint to fire speed

» Battle Rifles «

FTac Recon

ADS speed improvement

5 round magazine – speed and handling improvement

Increased flinch caused by bullets

Hip spread decrease

SO-14

Increased hip fire when full auto

» Handguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns

» Light Machine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns

» Marksman Rifles «

SA-B 50

Minor increase to flinch when hit

SP-R 208

Large increase to flinch when hit

» Shotguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns

Lockwood 300

Damage range reduction

Bryson 800

Close range damage increase

Hip spread increase

» Submachine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns

FFS Hurricane

ADS move speed increase

Increased headshot damage

Increased far damage range

Minibak

Movement speed decrease

Damage range decrease

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

PDSW 528

Movement speed increase

Damage range increase

ADS speed increase

Hip spread decrease

Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments 1mW Artemis Laser 1mW Quick Fire Laser Accu-Shot 5mW Laser VLK LZR 7mW 7mW Canted Laser Schlager ULO-66 Laser



VEL 46

Damage range increase

» Sniper Rifles «

Signal .50

Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels: 21.5″ Fluted Fifty 23.5″ SA Fifty-H7



WEAPON BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle

Dropshot exploit fix

Fixed exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.

Fixed incendiary damage over time to not flinch the player

OPERATORS

New Operators

Zeus | KorTac

The last of his name, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group dedicated to hunting down AQ.

Unlocked automatically with purchase of Season 01 Battle Pass.

VEHICLE UPDATES

Balancing

Reduced the critical damage multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)

Reduced the damage of the PILA against tanks from 30 to 25%

Reduced vehicle explosive damage against other vehicles (percentage varies by vehicle)

Bug Fixes

Tuned exiting the RHIB to help mitigate an issue with players getting stuck

Exiting the RHIB now places you within the boat. You’ll no longer be left in the water behind the boat when moving.

Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that caused vehicles flying as a result of certain collisions and vehicles pushing others back.

Fixed a bug where the vehicle camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.

Fixed vehicles becoming permanently submerged when another vehicle lands on top of them.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Shoot House (6v6) is now live with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.

Battle Maps Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps

Core Maps Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps Player and equipment collision fixes Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed Fixed some deployable cover locations General exploit fixes



Modes

Multiplayer Tier 1 is live with Season 01

Special Ops “Defender: Mt. Zaya – Modified” mission is now available “High Ground” mission now available Fixed bug where players were unable to revive a teammate if they went down near an ammo box Now rewards Stars when collecting intel Stars awarded upon collecting 5 intel; 2 for every intel

Single Player Addressed issue where player could get stuck in the elevator during the “Countdown” mission Fixed issue where sequence would not kick off during second half of “Kill or Capture” mission



Equipment

The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).

Killstreaks

Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.

Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.

UI/UX

Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer

Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges

Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)

Other new content types: Operator finishing moves Gunscreens War Tracks

Updates to Weapons tab including: Weapon brands visible Streamlined Blueprint navigation



CDL Moshpit