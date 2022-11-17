Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Season 1 Patch Notes veröffentlicht

Um einige Stunden früher ging gestern Season 1 von Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II an den Start. Die erste Season erhielt einen Battle Pass, eine neue Karte und auch einige Anpassungen.
Infinity Ward fügte dem Spiel neue Waffen hinzu, nahm aber auch erste Balance-Änderungen an vorhandene vor, darunter Lockwood 300, FFS Hurricane, Signal .50 und M16.
Die genauen Details zu den Waffen und alle weiteren Änderungen findet ihr unten in den Patch Notes.
NEW WEAPONS
Victus XMR: Sniper Rifle
- Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A7)
As the longest range Sniper Rifle in our arsenal– we fully expect that the Victus XMR will be a player favorite when taking on dropping into the vastness of Al Mazrah. The first bullet-drop-indicating scope can be unlocked by leveling-up this weapon.
BAS-P: Submachine Gun
- Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A6)
M13B: Assault Rifle
- Unlocked via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge
WEAPON BALANCING
» Assault Rifles «
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles
Kastov 545
- ADS speed increase
- Improved ironsight ADS sight picture
Kastov-74u
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
M4
- Hip spread reduction
M16
- Rate of fire increase
- Hip spread reduction
- Recoil recenter speed increase
- Shot grouping improvement
- Increase ADS movement speed
- Increase strafing movement speed
- Semi auto recoil reduction
- Semi auto damage reduction
STB 556
- Close range damage reduction
- Reduced sprint to fire speed
» Battle Rifles «
FTac Recon
- ADS speed improvement
- 5 round magazine – speed and handling improvement
- Increased flinch caused by bullets
- Hip spread decrease
SO-14
- Increased hip fire when full auto
» Handguns «
- Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns
» Light Machine Guns «
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns
» Marksman Rifles «
SA-B 50
- Minor increase to flinch when hit
SP-R 208
- Large increase to flinch when hit
» Shotguns «
- Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns
Lockwood 300
- Damage range reduction
Bryson 800
- Close range damage increase
- Hip spread increase
» Submachine Guns «
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns
FFS Hurricane
- ADS move speed increase
- Increased headshot damage
- Increased far damage range
Minibak
- Movement speed decrease
- Damage range decrease
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
PDSW 528
- Movement speed increase
- Damage range increase
- ADS speed increase
- Hip spread decrease
- Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments
- 1mW Artemis Laser
- 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- VLK LZR 7mW
- 7mW Canted Laser
- Schlager ULO-66 Laser
VEL 46
- Damage range increase
» Sniper Rifles «
Signal .50
- Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels:
- 21.5″ Fluted Fifty
- 23.5″ SA Fifty-H7
WEAPON BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle
- Dropshot exploit fix
- Fixed exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.
- Fixed incendiary damage over time to not flinch the player
OPERATORS
New Operators
Zeus | KorTac
- The last of his name, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group dedicated to hunting down AQ.
- Unlocked automatically with purchase of Season 01 Battle Pass.
VEHICLE UPDATES
Balancing
- Reduced the critical damage multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)
- Reduced the damage of the PILA against tanks from 30 to 25%
- Reduced vehicle explosive damage against other vehicles (percentage varies by vehicle)
Bug Fixes
- Tuned exiting the RHIB to help mitigate an issue with players getting stuck
- Exiting the RHIB now places you within the boat. You’ll no longer be left in the water behind the boat when moving.
- Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that caused vehicles flying as a result of certain collisions and vehicles pushing others back.
- Fixed a bug where the vehicle camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.
- Fixed vehicles becoming permanently submerged when another vehicle lands on top of them.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
- Shoot House (6v6) is now live with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.
- Battle Maps
- Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay
- Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña
- Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps
- Core Maps
- Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps
- Player and equipment collision fixes
- Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed
- Fixed some deployable cover locations
- General exploit fixes
Modes
- Multiplayer
- Tier 1 is live with Season 01
- Special Ops
- “Defender: Mt. Zaya – Modified” mission is now available
- “High Ground” mission now available
- Fixed bug where players were unable to revive a teammate if they went down near an ammo box
- Now rewards Stars when collecting intel
- Stars awarded upon collecting 5 intel; 2 for every intel
- Single Player
- Addressed issue where player could get stuck in the elevator during the “Countdown” mission
- Fixed issue where sequence would not kick off during second half of “Kill or Capture” mission
Equipment
- The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).
Killstreaks
- Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.
- Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.
UI/UX
- Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer
- Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges
- Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)
- Other new content types:
- Operator finishing moves
- Gunscreens
- War Tracks
- Updates to Weapons tab including:
- Weapon brands visible
- Streamlined Blueprint navigation
CDL Moshpit
- Due to recently discovered issues, CDL Moshpit will not go live on the morning of 11/16, as expected. Stay tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing while fixes are implemented.
- When enabled, play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.
- Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.
- Game Modes and Maps:
- CDL Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- CDL Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- CDL Control
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- CDL Search and Destroy
Alte bugs behoben
Neue hinzugekommen 🙂
Na mal sehen wann endlich mal alles reibungslos funktioniert 🙂
Hab es mir gestern mal angesehen und denke wenn ich es mir irgendwann mal zulegen, dann nur im Sale und auch nur wegen dem Story Mode und Coop Mode. Der MP bzw. Warzone 2.0 reist mich jetzt nicht gerade vom Stuhl.
das sie die basis farben tarnungen total verkackt haben und schlechter gemacht haben steht da garnicht -.- (ich meine die UNI farben)
Und die Party funktioniert immer noch nicht richtig. Also so verbuggt habe ich noch kein COD anfangs gespielt.