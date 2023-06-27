Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Achievement Hunter Sale

Alle Gamerscore-Jäger sollten jetzt ganz genau hinschauen, denn Xbox startet den Achievement Hunter Sale mit ausgewählten Angeboten.

Bis zum 3. Juli 2023 habt ihr Zeit beim Achievement Hunter Sale zahlreiche Xbox-Schnäppchen zu machen, um so euren Gamerscore in die Höhe zu treiben.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Achievement Hunter Sale – 27. Juni bis 3. Juli 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Adventures of Pip Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes
1-5) 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Commandos 2 & 3 – HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Darksiders III Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Echo Generation Smart Delivery 45%
Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Going Under PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Inside Xbox Game Pass 75%
It’s Kooky Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kona Smart Delivery 85%
LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
League of Enthusiastic Losers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
LIMBO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Mothered – A Role-Playing Horror Game Smart Delivery 50%
MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
MotoGP21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Norco Xbox Game Pass 50%
Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Penarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Planet Alpha Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rad Rodgers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
reky Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Relicta Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
RIDE 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Serial Cleaner Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
SkateBIRD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Soulstice Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Soulstice: Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
SpellForce III Reforced Smart Delivery 40%
Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Tacoma Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Teacup Smart Delivery 40%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Forest Cathedral Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
The King’s Bird Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Wolf Among Us Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
TOHU Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Xbox Game Pass 65%
Twelve Minutes Smart Delivery 50%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
What Remains of Edith Finch PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Windbound Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Wreckfest Xbox Game Pass 60%

  1. PatrickStarlord 16775 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 | 27.06.2023 - 09:19 Uhr

    Ziemlich geil, den Sale so zu nennen. Manches passt gut, aber die AC-Teile, Ride 3 oder The Hunter z.B. sind jetzt keine kurzen Spiele um mal eben 1000 GS abzugreifen…
    What Remains of Edith Finch ist da mein Tipp.

    0
      • PatrickStarlord 16775 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 | 27.06.2023 - 10:38 Uhr

        SaleSale, Was keiner in den letzten Sales wollte Sale, Buy that Shit Sale… ich hätte da noch Ideen 😃

        0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort