Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW25/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
- Deals with Gold
- Achievement Hunter Sale
- Spotlight Sale
- Visually Stimulating Sale
- ID at Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Xbox 360 Deals
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 27. Juni bis 3. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|A Plague Tale Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Battle Brothers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Beholgar
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood
|Add-On
|33%
|Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles
|Add-On
|33%
|Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
|Add-On
|33%
|Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
|Add-On
|33%
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|40%
|Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Call of Juarez: The Cartel
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Chivalry 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Chivalry 2 Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Dicey Dungeons
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Far Cry 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Far Cry New Dawn
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Galacide
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Immortality
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|LEAP
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|Life of Fly 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Maneater
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Masters of Anima
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Submerged: Hidden Depths
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Tales from the Borderlands
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|25%
|The Bureau – Hanger 6 R&D
|Add-On
|80%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|The Surge 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
|Add-On
|33%
|The Wreck
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Time Rift
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|UNO Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Velocity Noodle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Watch_Dogs
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Weedcraft Inc
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Wheel of Fortune
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|XCOM 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|95%
|XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|Add-On
|90%
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Achievement Hunter Sale – 27. Juni bis 3. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Adventures of Pip
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Agatha Knife
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes
1-5)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Commandos 2 & 3 – HD Remaster Double Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Darksiders III
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Dreamfall Chapters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Echo Generation
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Going Under
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Inside
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|It’s Kooky
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Kona
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|LA Cops
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|League of Enthusiastic Losers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|LIMBO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Maximum Football 2020
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Mighty No. 9
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series
X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Mothered – A Role-Playing Horror Game
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|MotoGP 21
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|MotoGP21 – Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|MX vs ATV All Out
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Neighbours Back From Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Norco
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Overcooked! 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Penarium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Planet Alpha
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Project Starship X
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Rad Rodgers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|reky
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Relicta
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|RIDE 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Serial Cleaner
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|SkateBIRD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Soulstice
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|Soulstice: Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|35%
|SpellForce III Reforced
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Tacoma
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Teacup
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Forest Cathedral
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|The King’s Bird
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Wolf Among Us
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|TOHU
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|Twelve Minutes
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|33%
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Windbound
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Worms W.M.D
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Wreckfest
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 27. Juni bis 3. Juli 2023
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Visually Stimulating Sale – 27. Juni bis 3. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Ashen
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Ashen: Definitive Edition
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Biomutant
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Discovery Tour: Viking Age
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|ELEX II
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Gorogoa
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|LEGO Worlds
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Lost in Random
|EA Play
|80%
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass
|Add-On
|25%
|Port Royale 4
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Railway Empire – Complete Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Rayman Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Röki
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Sable
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Scorn
|Xbox Game Pass
|45%
|The Artful Escape
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|The Eternal Cylinder
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Quarry – Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|True Survivors Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Way of the Hunter
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|33%
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|25%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – ID at Xbox Super Mega Sale – 20. Juni bis 3. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|7th Sector
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|A Boy and His Blob
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|A Fold Apart
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|A Musical Story
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|Aaero: Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|ADIOS Amigos
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Aery – Broken Memories
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Aery – Dreamscape
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Airborne Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Alchemist Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Amazing Princess Sarah
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Animal Shelter Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Antigraviator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Aragami 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Aragami: Shadow Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Arcadegeddon
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Area 86
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Arietta of Spirits
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Assault Android Cactus
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Asterigos: Curse of the Stars
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Atom RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Atomicrops
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Axis Football 2023
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Ayre and the Crystal Comet
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Backbone
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Bad North: Jotunn Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Banner Saga 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Barn Finders
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Barn Finders and Treasure Hunter Simulator Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Biped
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Blair Witch
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|BloodRayne: ReVamped
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|30%
|Bloons TD 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Bomber Crew
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Boomerang Fu
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Bridge Constructor Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Broken Sword 5 – The Serpents Curse
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Bus Simulator 21
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Calico
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Cant Drive This
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|25%
|Cat Quest II
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Chasm
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Chernobylite
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Chess Ultra
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Children of Morta: Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Chivalry 2 Kings Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|ChromaGun
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Codex of Victory
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Construction Simulator
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Construction Simulator – Extended Edition
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Cook Serve Delicious 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Crashbots
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Creaks
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Crysis Remastered Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Cyber Complex
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Cymatically Muffed
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Dawn of Man
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Dawn of Man + Planetbase
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|DayZ
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|DayZ Livonia
|Add-On
|30%
|DayZ Livonia Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Deep Diving Adventures
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Deiland: Pocket Planet
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Demoniaca: Everlasting Night
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Demons Tilt
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Dimension Drive
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Dragons Lair Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Dread Nautical
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Driven Out
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Drone Gladiator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Dwarrows
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Eagle Island Twist
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Embr
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Esports Life Tycoon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Everspace
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Farm Manager 2022
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Farm Together
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Firewatch
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Fishing Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Fishing: North Atlantic
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|35%
|FLASHOUT 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Formula Bit Racing DX
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Fortified
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Fran Bow
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Frostpunk: Complete Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Furi
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Gas Guzzlers Extreme
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Gas Station Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Golazo! 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Grand Prix Rock N Racing
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Grapple Dog
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|65%
|Green Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|GRIDD: Retroenhanced
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Grindstone
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|Gunborg: Dark Matters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Hammerwatch: Heroic Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Haunted Halloween 86
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Haven
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Heart&Slash
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Heliborne
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Hell Pie
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Hello Neighbor 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Hotshot Racing
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Hyper Gunsport
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Hyper Void
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|I, AI
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|I, AI (Xbox Series X|S)
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Infinite Minigolf
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Istanbul: Digital Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Jelly Brawl
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|John Wick Hex
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Just Shapes & Beats
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Justice Sucks
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Kamikaze Veggies
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Katana Kata
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Kingdom Rush
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Kingdom Rush Frontiers
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Kingdom Treasury Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Kingdom: New Lands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Kitaria Fables
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Knights and Bikes
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Lake
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Lamentum
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Lawn Mowing Simulator
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|LEGO Bricktales
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Little Misfortune
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Lost Orbit: Terminal Velocity
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Luckslinger
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Lumberjack Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Lumini
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Machinarium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Machinarium & Creaks Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|80%
|Maneater Apex Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Manifold Garden
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Mars Horizon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Mech Armada
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Megaquarium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Mighty Switch Force! Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Monster Prom: XXL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Moo Lander
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Moonlighter – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Mr. Prepper
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Munchkin: Quacked Quest
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Mutant Football League
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|NEScape!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Newfound Courage
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Nexomon
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Nobody Saves the World
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Not For Broadcast
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Observer: System Redux
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Operation: Tango
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Operencia: the Stolen Sun
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Paint the Town Red
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Party Hard 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|PC Building Simulator
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Perfect Traffic Simulator
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Phantom Doctrine
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Pinball FX – Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure
|Add-On
|25%
|Pinball FX – Williams Pinball Collection 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Pinball FX – Williams Pinball: Twilight Zone
|Add-On
|20%
|Plague Inc: Evolved
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Planet Cube: Edge
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Planetbase
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Poker Club
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Potion Permit
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Prison Tycoon: Under New Management
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Pro Gymnast Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Promesa
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Protocol
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Punch Club
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Pure Chase 80s
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Pure Pool
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Pushy and Pully in Blockland
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|PUSS!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Rally Rock N Racing
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Ravenlok
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Ravenous Devils
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Re:Call
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Real Heroes: Firefighter HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Rift Keeper
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Rip Them Off
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|River City Girls
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Riverbond
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|80%
|Road Redemption
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Rock N Racing Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Rock N Racing Off Road DX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Rogue Legacy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Rogue Legacy 2
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Romancelvania
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|Rubber Bandits
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Sail Forth
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Sam & Max Save the World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|30%
|Sea Salt
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|80%
|Severed Steel
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Shantae and the Seven Sirens
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|She Sees Red Interactive Movie
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|Ship Graveyard Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|SHMUPS Pack 2×1
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Simulator Pack: Treasure Hunter Simulator and Gold Rush: The
Game (DOUBLE BUNDLE)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Sky Rogue
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Snooker 19
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Snooker 19 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Song of Horror
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|60%
|Soundfall
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|South of the Circle
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Space Accident
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Space Engineers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2022
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spacelines from the Far Out
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Speedway Racing
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Starpoint Gemini 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Startup Company Console Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|STAY
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Steel Rain X
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Streets of Rogue
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Super Arcade Football
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Super Arcade Racing
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Super Hydorah
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Super Toy Cars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Super Toy Cars Offroad
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|SuperMash
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Surviving Franchise Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Surviving Mars – Starter Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Symmetry
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Tales of the Neon Sea
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Tangle Tower
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|TerraTech
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|TerraTech: Prospector Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Terror of Hemasaurus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|The Banner Saga
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Banner Saga 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Blackout Club
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Colonists
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Entropy Centre
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|The First Tree
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|The Game of Life 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Gardener and the Wild Vines
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 7
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|The Jackbox Party Starter
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|The Legend of Tianding
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|The Library of Babel
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive
Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|The Magic Circle: Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Medium
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|The Riftbreaker
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|The Riftbreaker Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|The Sexy Brutale
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Sojourn
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|The Spectrum Retreat
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|The Touryst
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|theHunter: Call of the Wild – Greenhorn Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|theHunter: Call of the Wild – Seasoned Hunter Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|They Are Billions
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Thimbleweed Park
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|This War of Mine – Complete Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|80%
|Ticket to Ride
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Time Loader
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Titan Chaser
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Total Arcade Racing
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Trailmakers
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Trailmakers Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition & Loco Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Train Station Renovation
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Train Station Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Train Valley: Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|TramSim: Console Edition – Deluxe
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|25%
|Treasure Hunter Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Trifox
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Trigger Witch
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Trophy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Typoman
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Under the Jolly Roger
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Under the Jolly Roger Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Unruly Heroes
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Until the Last Plane
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Urbek City Builder
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Vagante
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Valfaris
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Valley
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Vegas Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|95%
|Vengeful Heart
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Venus: Improbable Dream
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Wave Break
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Wayward Strand
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|20%
|We Are The Caretakers
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|White Shadows
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|Work from Home
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Youtubers Life 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Youtubers Life – OMG Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Ziggurat
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Ziggurat 2
|Smart Delivery
|35%
Xbox 360 Deals – 27. Juni bis 3. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Call of Juarez: The Cartel
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified – Hangar 6 R&D
|Add-On
|80%
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%