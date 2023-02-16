Deliver Us Mars: Patch liefert Leistungsverbesserungen für Xbox Series X|S

Der rote Planet erhält nach seiner Veröffentlichung Anfang Februar heute seinen ersten umfangreichen Patch.
KeokeN Interactive hat mit dem Patch zu Deliver Us Mars eine Reihe von Leistungsverbesserungen umgesetzt. Sie richten sich im Speziellen auf die Konsolen Xbox Series X|S und PlayStation 5.
Behoben wurden unter anderem Performance-Stotterer, die durch das Auslösen eines Checkpoints beim Klettern verursacht wurden.
Der Entwickler nahm weiterhin eine Erhöhung der Auflösung von Beleuchtung und Schatten vor, schaltete die Kapitelauswahl nach Erreichen des Mondstarts frei oder verbesserte die Kamera und den Fokus in Zwischensequenzen des Spiels.
Die vollständigen Patch Notes verraten euch alle Informationen zum neusten Update für Deliver Us Mars.
NOTABLE CONSOLE ISSUES ADDRESSED.
All fixes noted below are represented for all console platforms – PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, unless specifically isolated to a single platform, which in that instance will be noted in bold.
- A range of performance fixes have been implemented, specifically targeting improvements for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.
- PlayStation 4 Pro systems will now display correctly in 4k.
- Improved loading performance when going through airlocks and cave areas.
- Fixed some performance stuttering caused by triggering a checkpoint while climbing.
- Increase made to lighting and shadow resolution.
- Players are now prevented from being able to move whilst the SHARE menu is open.
- Updated UI in the settings menus to better stand out.
- Isaac will now display his Astrotool in Hologram scenes.
- Fixes and tweaks to some of the NPC’s hands on Unison.
- Fixes to some checkpoints that would cause the player to be stuck in a death loop.
- Chapter Select now unlocks upon reaching Moon Launch.
- Various Camera and focus improvements during cutscenes.
- Lighting fixes and tweaks on Odum.
- Fixed and restored a missing Kathy VO line.
- Various Seatbelt improvements and polish during Chapter 2, 3 and Epilogue.
- Chapter 9 Beekeeper animation improvements.
- Fixed clipping between Claire and Kathy in Chapter 2.
- Fixed the timing on some of Kathy’s VO in chapter 2.
- Fixed lighting issues on some objects in the Prologue.
- Fixed some objects that were glowing that should not have been.
- Fixed Ryan’s VO playing twice in Chapter 5.
- Added some blocking volumes to prevent players falling through the world in Chapter 4.
- Placed a blocking volume in Chapter 6 to fix a mantling issue before reaching the facility.
- Fixed a minor Lighting issue in Chapter 6.
- Implemented a fix for a checkpoint that didn’t display the correct objective upon loading.
- Adjusted the scan volume of a scannable so the prompt doesn’t appear when it shouldn’t.
- Added correct audio for the lightly tilting climbable panel in Chapter 8.
- Updated the MPT receiver audio when it has too much or not enough power.
- Chapter 6: Added triggers to water areas in puzzle that close visor when entering deeper part.
- Chapter 8: Replenish oxygen correctly when loading into certain checkpoints.
- Fixed clipping of Sarah and Kathy with Isaac and muted the glass body mesh of Isaac that caused some reflection issues on the shoulders.
- Climbing flashback: Fixed a rock with a weird face and a slightly floating plant .
- Solved an issue where Kathy could use AYLA while descending with the elevator in Chapter 8 resulting in the player becoming blocked.
- Fixed breathing audio not playing correctly on PS4.
QUALITY IMPROVEMENTS.
- In order to prevent players from overwriting save data by accident, the ‘New Game’ button on the Main Menu now needs to be held for 1.7 seconds to start the game.
- Added a prompt for when you need to backwards jump in the Odum caves that explains the necessary controls.
- Camera tweaks while in Zero gravity to help prevent motion sickness.
- Improved targeting of buttons when Kathy is stood closer to them.
- The game will now display an icon whilst an autosave is being created.
- Fixed MPT Resistors falling out of the world when AYLA carried them out of range.
- Many fixes to improve Kathy’s ability to clamber up objects across the game.
- Added some blocking volumes to prevent players getting stuck in various areas.
- Fixed a blocker in the Prologue relating to Kathy being crouched when triggering certain elements.
- Claire’s height changed in the prologue to match her appearance for this chapter.
- Fixed collision in a few areas of the Prologue so that players can no longer get stuck in a falling animation.
- Increased the size of the blocking volume above the puzzle building in Chapter 1 to prevent players from getting out of the play area.
- Fixed a duplicated helmet during the launch sequence of Chapter 1.
- Fixed Young Kathy missing her hands in a scene in Chapter 2.
- Added underwater ambience during the appropriate sections of Chapter 2.
- Prevented being able to trigger one of the detective sequences in Chapter 2 a second time after completing the puzzle and reloading the game.
- Adjusted the position of a target point for an objective marker in Chapter 3.
- Placed a blocking volume in a Puzzle during Chapter 3 that only blocks the MPT beam so you can’t block yourself.
- Moved a light in chapter 5 that caused Kathy’s head to get a bright glow.
- Kathy should no longer snap into place during a scene in Chapter 5.
- Removed extremely unfortunately placed save point Chapter 6, which fixes a death loop.
- Fixed McArthur’s hologram going missing during a cutscene in Chapter 7.
- Reduced the camera shake in certain moments during chapter 8.
- Prevented Isaac from getting himself stuck in certain sections of Chapter 9.
- Texture improvements for vegetation in Chapter 9.
- Fixed NPCs disappearing after reloading some checkpoints in Chapter 9.
- Swapped some climbing panels around so you can get back up more easily when you fall in the climbing puzzle during Chapter 9.
- Fixed Isaac’s position at the door of the control room in Chapter 9.
- Removed an errant floating seatbelt in Chapter 9.
Tolles Spiel, so muss eine Fortsetzung ausschauen. Die paar Ruckler haben mich nicht gestört, aber natürlich toll dass das Spiel weiter verbessert wird.
Ich habe grade den ersten Teil durch. Die sollen ruhig noch mal durchpatchen, bis ich mit Hogwarts fertig bin, dann schaue ich mir die Fortsetzung hier an 😀