Deliver Us Mars: Patch liefert Leistungsverbesserungen für Xbox Series X|S

NOTABLE CONSOLE ISSUES ADDRESSED.

All fixes noted below are represented for all console platforms – PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, unless specifically isolated to a single platform, which in that instance will be noted in bold.

A range of performance fixes have been implemented, specifically targeting improvements for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 4 Pro systems will now display correctly in 4k.

systems will now display correctly in 4k. Improved loading performance when going through airlocks and cave areas.

Fixed some performance stuttering caused by triggering a checkpoint while climbing.

Increase made to lighting and shadow resolution.

Players are now prevented from being able to move whilst the SHARE menu is open.

Updated UI in the settings menus to better stand out.

Isaac will now display his Astrotool in Hologram scenes.

Fixes and tweaks to some of the NPC’s hands on Unison.

Fixes to some checkpoints that would cause the player to be stuck in a death loop.

Chapter Select now unlocks upon reaching Moon Launch.

Various Camera and focus improvements during cutscenes.

Lighting fixes and tweaks on Odum.

Fixed and restored a missing Kathy VO line.

Various Seatbelt improvements and polish during Chapter 2, 3 and Epilogue.

Chapter 9 Beekeeper animation improvements.

Fixed clipping between Claire and Kathy in Chapter 2.

Fixed the timing on some of Kathy’s VO in chapter 2.

Fixed lighting issues on some objects in the Prologue.

Fixed some objects that were glowing that should not have been.

Fixed Ryan’s VO playing twice in Chapter 5.

Added some blocking volumes to prevent players falling through the world in Chapter 4.

Placed a blocking volume in Chapter 6 to fix a mantling issue before reaching the facility.

Fixed a minor Lighting issue in Chapter 6.

Implemented a fix for a checkpoint that didn’t display the correct objective upon loading.

Adjusted the scan volume of a scannable so the prompt doesn’t appear when it shouldn’t.

Added correct audio for the lightly tilting climbable panel in Chapter 8.

Updated the MPT receiver audio when it has too much or not enough power.

Chapter 6: Added triggers to water areas in puzzle that close visor when entering deeper part.

Chapter 8: Replenish oxygen correctly when loading into certain checkpoints.

Fixed clipping of Sarah and Kathy with Isaac and muted the glass body mesh of Isaac that caused some reflection issues on the shoulders.

Climbing flashback: Fixed a rock with a weird face and a slightly floating plant .

Solved an issue where Kathy could use AYLA while descending with the elevator in Chapter 8 resulting in the player becoming blocked.

Fixed breathing audio not playing correctly on PS4.

QUALITY IMPROVEMENTS.