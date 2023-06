Diablo IV: Details über erstes Update bekannt

HOTFIX 2 – JUNE 2, 2023 – 1.0.2

A server-side hotfix was rolled out this evening. Server-side hotfixes occur in the background and will not require a client-side patch.

Gameplay Changes

Reduced the drop rate to 0 for the Elixir of Death Evasion recipe after it’s already learned.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with items inheriting Junk status from gems socketed into them.

Fixed an issue where Sorcerer’s could teleport underground in Serpent’s Passage.

Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes.

HOTFIX 1 – JUNE 2, 2023 – 1.0.2

A server-side hotfix was rolled out this evening. Server-side hotfixes occur in the background and will not require a client-side patch.

Sorcerer

Class Specialization

Flame Shield Enchantment

When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it’s placed on full cooldown.

Rogue

Class Specialization

Inner Sight

After Inner Sight’s unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked.

Items

Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction

This affix will no longer appear on items.

Miscellaneous