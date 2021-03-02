Enlisted: Explosive Normandie-Kampagne verfügbar

New weapons:

Springfield M1903

Springfield M1903A1

Springfield M1903A4

Lee-Enfield No.4 Mk I

Browning Auto 5

Winchester Model 1912

M1 Flamethrower

M3 Submachine Gun

M3A1 Submachine Gun

M1 Carbine with grenade thrower

Browning M1918A1

MP34(ö)

Sturmpistole

Beretta M1918

Updated weapon models:

Mortar РМ-38

Colt 1911A1 pistol

Temporary weapon models, which will be replaced by authentic ones in the near future:

Ross rifle

PIAT

Bren LMG mk3

Mannlicher M1895

MAS-36

FNAB 43

Breda Mod. 30

Springfield M1903 Air Service

Added weapons for aviation:

4xSC50 for Bf-109 F1 and Hs-123

4xSC50 and SC250 for Ju-87B

4xFAB-50 for I-153 and Il-2

2xFAB-50 for Yak-1

Rockets Wfr.Gr.21 for BF-109 G10 and BF-110 G2

New missions:

Ver-sur-Mer (Assault and Conquest)

Ruins of Vaux (Conquest)

Swamps of Reviers (Conquest)

Other changes in missions:

Corrected landscape near the beach in the Normandy mission (Invasion) to prevent unwanted firing-through space. Removed some rearward looking machine guns.

Added cover to Chateau Bock (Conquest).

All missions now have more weather options.

Added the ability for console and PC players to play together for the period of closed beta testing.

Changes and Improvements

Introduced soldier classes. You can still fill the squad with specific soldier types, but now also choose their class. Each class starts with its own set of perks.

Improved physics and visual car models.

PC: Now using a mouse to control aircraft does not affect your view as much. Use the look button to look around.

Improved filtering of effects rendered in low resolution.

Now a special indicator is shown on unlocked improvements.

Now there is a special text hint when entering or exiting vehicles or changing places in vehicles.

To shoot a machine gun located on the top of a tank, the commander needs to look out from the hatch.

Lowered damage radius against infantry for anti tank rocket launchers.

Damage for semi-auto rifles is increased to 12. For full-size rifles recoil now affects camera shake more.

Winchester 1895 — during reloading in targeting mode there is no magnification.

Now switching interactive mode on and off using the gamepad in statistics and map windows ai changed from D-pad left to Y.

Players who have accumulated more experience than levels available in the “Battle for Moscow” campaign have had their progress returned to the maximum level (18). This will allow you to unlock three new campaign levels.

Fixes