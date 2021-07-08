Fallout 4: Großzügige Spende zu Ehren von Dogmeat

Wer Fallout 4 gespielt hat, hat Dogmeat lieben gelernt. Der Deutsche Schäferhund ist einer der Lieblinge im Spiel. Dargestellt wurde er von River. River war die Hündin von Joel Burgess, Studio Director bei Bethesda. Sie ist vor kurzem in den Hundehimmel gegangen und Joel hatte dazu aufgerufen, der Hilfsorganisation Montgomery County Humane Society, die sich um bedürftige Haustiere kümmert, Spenden zukommen zu lassen.

Xbox und Bethesda ließen es sich nicht nehmen, ebenfalls eine gute Tat zu tun und spendeten sagenhafte 10.000 US Dollar an die Organisation!

DOGMEAT FOREVER 💚 In honor of River, Xbox and @BethesdaStudios are donating $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society. If you also would like to join us in donating, you can right here: https://t.co/LD6ZDk6dov https://t.co/TiiYZ7Lq1Q — Xbox (@Xbox) July 7, 2021

I just wanted to post once more to thank everyone who has reached out lately. Your condolences, photos, and stories of River’s impact as Dogmeat have truly moved me and @MichelleBurgess. I knew River was special, but never fully appreciated how much she meant to so many. pic.twitter.com/4rKHpI3g4X — Joel Burgess (@JoelBurgess) July 7, 2021