Fallout 4: Großzügige Spende zu Ehren von Dogmeat

Zu Ehren der Darstellerin von Dogmeat aus Fallout 4 haben Xbox und Bethesda einen großzügigen Betrag an eine Hilfsorganisation für Haustiere gespendet.

Wer Fallout 4 gespielt hat, hat Dogmeat lieben gelernt. Der Deutsche Schäferhund ist einer der Lieblinge im Spiel. Dargestellt wurde er von River. River war die Hündin von Joel Burgess, Studio Director bei Bethesda. Sie ist vor kurzem in den Hundehimmel gegangen und Joel hatte dazu aufgerufen, der Hilfsorganisation Montgomery County Humane Society, die sich um bedürftige Haustiere kümmert, Spenden zukommen zu lassen.

Xbox und Bethesda ließen es sich nicht nehmen, ebenfalls eine gute Tat zu tun und spendeten sagenhafte 10.000 US Dollar an die Organisation!

