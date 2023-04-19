Fallout 76: Verbesserungen und Fehlerkorrekturen eingetroffen

Damage increases as caps increase Damage increases for every 1000 caps you have up to 50%

Lower Damage Resistance increases damage dealt Lower Damage Resistance increases damage up to 50%

Damage increases as health decreases Damage increases up to 95% as health decreases

Damage increased after each consecutive hit on the same target +5% Damage after each consecutive hit on the same target, up to +45%

Damage increases as you fill your hunger and thirst meters Damage increases up to 24% as you fill your hunger and thirst meters

Damage increases as health increases Damage increases up to 25% as health increases

Damage increases when suffering from addictions +10% Damage per addiction, up to +50%

Damage increased by 5% for each mutation +5% Damage for each mutation, up to +25%

Damage increases with the night 50% increased damage at night.

Gain brief health regeneration when you hit an enemy Restore 2% health over 2 seconds when you hit an enemy

V.A.T.S. crits will heal you and your group V.A.T.S. crits will heal you and your group by 5% health

Replenish AP with each kill Replenish 15 Action Points with each kill.

Bullets explode for area damage Bullets explode for 20% weapon damage Bullets explode for area damage

(Shotguns) Bullets explode for area damage Bullets explode for 3% weapon damage

Hits have a chance to generate a Stealth Field Hits have a 10% chance to generate a Stealth Field for 2 seconds