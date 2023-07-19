Forza Horizon 5: Patch Notes zum Sommer-Event

New Features (Available from July 18th)

Night duration extended permanently

3 EventLab Props

Palm Tree Cut-Out

Wave Cut-Out

Ice Cream Cone

„Summer Party“ Series Features permanently added (Available from July 20th)

Icons of Speed Story featuring 8 chapters

9 Icons of Speed Accolades

1 Summer Party Collector Accolade

„Summer Party“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available from July 20th until August 17th)

Evolving World: Stadium Summer Party

Evolving World: Summer Party Street Scene Decorations

Evolving World: Party Billboards

Evolving World: Ice Cream Collectible

Unlockable cars

5 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from July 20th onwards)

1970 Hot Wheels Pontiac Firebird Trans AM Custom

1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455

1973 Ford XB Falcon GT

2018 DeBerti Ford Mustang GT

2022 Toyota GR86

1 Icons of Speed Story Reward Car (Available from July 20th)

2019 Hennessey Camaro Exorcist

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue with the Auction House where sometimes thumbnails didn’t match car paint (Bug ID 3218220)

Fixed an issue in Horizon Promo where an invisible Alejandra’s Flatbed Truck thumbnail was displayed in the list (Bug ID 3896396)

Changed wording with „Donut Media“ cars and dialogues subtitles in British English (Bug ID 3901525)

Changed wording with Barbie Movie cars for British English (Bug ID 3901353)

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes hear the Horizon Arcade blimp sound on the highway despite not being around (Bug ID 3899772)

Fixed an issue with the Test Track UI where „Performance Class“ filter was incorrectly displayed instead of the Car Manufacturer (Bug ID 3901143)

Fixed an issue with EventLab tiles where sometimes creator’s name on the blueprint could take an unintendedly long time to get displayed (Bug ID 3862592)

Fixed an issue where players could get disconnected after completing a Showdown race (Bug ID 3900047)

Improved lighting for exhausts in Photo Mode (Bug ID 3896985)

PC

Fixed an issue where graphics settings could reset upon closing the game (Bug ID 3157964)

Fixed an issue where binding or unbinding either Steer Left or Steer Right could also clear the other binding (Bug ID 3896417)

Fixed an issue where Combine Steering and Combine Acceleration/Brakes options were not saved correctly (Bug ID 3899639)

Fixed an issue with Steam Store where disabling the Steam overlay could result in a soft lock (Bug ID 3900950)

Cars