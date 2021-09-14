Gears 5: Neue Events zum Operation Drop 2

The Coalition hat bekannt gegeben, dass Gears 5 mit neuen Events ausgestattet wurde.

Gears 5 wurde aktualisiert und hat einige neue Events erhalten. Heute Abend erscheint dazu Operation 8 Drop 2, worüber wir bereits berichtet haben. Operation 8 Drop 2 erscheint heute. Das Titel-Update wird um 10:00 Uhr (PT) circa 19:00 Uhr und das Live-Update um 12:00 Uhr (PT) circa 21:00 Uhr veröffentlicht, was bedeutet, dass ihr dann alle neuen Saison-Inhalte in die Hände bekommt!

Zum Auftakt von Operation 8 Drop 2 veranstalten die Entwickler ein New Map Rumble Event, bei dem ihr die Kontrolle über eure neuen Reviere Village und Dawn übernehmt und feindliches Blut auf Ritual vergießen könnt. Ihr kämpft in den Disziplinen Kontrolle und Eroberung der Flagge, und zwar in 5-v5-Matches!

Außerdem gibt es eine spezielle Medaillengruppe für dieses Event, mit der ihr euch das Belohnungsset „Schlangenausrüstung“ verdienen könnt.

Im Store gibt es ebenfalls neue Inhalte für euch:

New Character Bundle – 700 Iron

Regal Weapon Set– 850 Iron

Armored Alicia – 250 Iron

Armored Barrick – 250 Iron

Last Stand Oscar – 250 Iron

Rager – 250 Iron

Regal Banner – 200 Iron

Academy Anthony – 500 Iron, 4,000 Gears Coins

New Wave Legacy Set – 425 Iron, 3,400 Gears Coins

Stage Bow Expression – 300 Iron, 2,400 Gears Coins

LOL Bloodspray – 250 Iron, 2,000 Gears Coins

Knight Mark – 125 Iron, 1,000 Gears Coins

Swarm Pod Loadout Set – 7,99 USD

Chrome Steel Anya – 9,99 USD