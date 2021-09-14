Gears 5: Neue Events zum Operation Drop 2

Gears 5 wurde aktualisiert und hat einige neue Events erhalten. Heute Abend erscheint dazu Operation 8 Drop 2, worüber wir bereits berichtet haben. Operation 8 Drop 2 erscheint heute. Das Titel-Update wird um 10:00 Uhr (PT) circa 19:00 Uhr und das Live-Update um 12:00 Uhr (PT) circa 21:00 Uhr veröffentlicht, was bedeutet, dass ihr dann alle neuen Saison-Inhalte in die Hände bekommt!
Zum Auftakt von Operation 8 Drop 2 veranstalten die Entwickler ein New Map Rumble Event, bei dem ihr die Kontrolle über eure neuen Reviere Village und Dawn übernehmt und feindliches Blut auf Ritual vergießen könnt. Ihr kämpft in den Disziplinen Kontrolle und Eroberung der Flagge, und zwar in 5-v5-Matches!
Außerdem gibt es eine spezielle Medaillengruppe für dieses Event, mit der ihr euch das Belohnungsset „Schlangenausrüstung“ verdienen könnt.
Im Store gibt es ebenfalls neue Inhalte für euch:
- New Character Bundle – 700 Iron
- Regal Weapon Set– 850 Iron
- Armored Alicia – 250 Iron
- Armored Barrick – 250 Iron
- Last Stand Oscar – 250 Iron
- Rager – 250 Iron
- Regal Banner – 200 Iron
- Academy Anthony – 500 Iron, 4,000 Gears Coins
- New Wave Legacy Set – 425 Iron, 3,400 Gears Coins
- Stage Bow Expression – 300 Iron, 2,400 Gears Coins
- LOL Bloodspray – 250 Iron, 2,000 Gears Coins
- Knight Mark – 125 Iron, 1,000 Gears Coins
- Swarm Pod Loadout Set – 7,99 USD
- Chrome Steel Anya – 9,99 USD
Patch Notes
PVP
- Fixed various level of detail issues in Ritual (in a wall carving, a wall carving near the COG Spawn, and on treetops).
- Fixed an issue where female characters sometimes held the gun like a pistol, during idle animation.
- Fixed an issue where two users could not hear each other after switching to Game Chat from a Party Chat when one of them was muted.
- Fixed an issue where Trinity Vrol would use Kantus voice for some lines.
- Fixes to various rare crashes across Versus.
PVE
- Blademaster’s Shock Chain Skill Card now functions correctly against Lambent enemies in Horde.
- Infiltrator’s passive will no longer deal bonus damage for shots that are not your first shot during cloak.
- Fixed an issue where a player’s gun can fire blanks after missing first reload in Horde when the Active Reload Mutator is enabled.
- Fixed a rare issue where the game could crash while skipping Waves in Horde.
- Fixed an issue that was causing missing enemy spawns across multiple Escape Hives.
- Fixed an issue where the scoreboard could not be closed if it was opened while the match results screen was active.
- Fixed an issue in Horde and Escape where switching classes with LB/RB was causing incorrect class to be chosen.
- Fixes to various rare crashes across Escape.
Other
- Card and Icon art for the Savage Swarm Grenadier is now displaying correctly.
- Highlighted text in the Pause Menu will now respect colorblind settings.
- Store page can now be reached from Expression preview.
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed while downloading images to show in Store and News.
- The correct character customization model is now set after the player returns from the store.
- Fixed minor instances of debug text being visible when language was set to Italian.
3 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Robilein
493405 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Bronze |
14.09.2021 - 17:36 Uhr
1
-
Der falsche Diego
32025 XP Bobby Car Bewunderer |
14.09.2021 - 17:38 Uhr
0
-
Robilein
493405 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Bronze |
14.09.2021 - 18:05 Uhr
0
Und ich muss gleich in die Nachtschicht fahren, verdammt😂😂😂
Dafür hab ich dann zwei Tage frei, da lasse ich es krachen. Freue mich auf die neuen Events. Das Schlangenausrüstung-Set werde ich mir natürlich freischalten.
Und freue mich auf die neuen Charaktere. Besonders auf Alicia und der Rager, der sieht Hammer aus.
Na dann eine schöne und ruhige Nachtschicht. Hast du dort nicht auch einen PC? Mir kommt vor du bist hier immer Online rund um die Uhr 😅
Besser 1x Vollgas und dafür länger frei am Stück.
Ich finde die „Schlangenausrüstung“ Rattenscharf. 🥵
Danke dir🙂
Nein nein, kein PC und selbst wenn, wäre das nichts für mich. Bin reiner Konsolero. Online bin ich immer mit dem Handy. Wenn nicht viel los ist bin ich hier schon immer gut dabei 😂😂😂