Jagged Alliance 3: Einfach mal den Larry machen

Mit dem jüngsten – kostenlosen – Update 1.5 (Codename „Larry“) bekommt das von Spielern, Presse und Content Creatorn gefeierte rundenbasierte Strategiespiel Jagged Alliance 3 neuen Content spendiert.
Mit zehn neuen optionalen Regeln lässt sich die Kampagne mit neuen Herausforderungen aufpeppen. So erhöht beispielsweise die Regel „Body Count“ die Zahl an Feinden im Kampf, mit „Hard Lessons“ benötigen eure Söldner deutlich länger bis zum Level-Up und „Ammo Scarcity“ bleibt dem Namem treu und macht Munition rar.
Vielleicht doch ein wenig leichter? Mit „A.I.M. Legendary Deals“ werden die Anfangsgehälter von legendären und Elite-Söldnern verringert. Alle zehn Regeln können miteinander kombiniert werden, um so genau die Herausforderung bei der Befreiung von Grand Chien zu haben, die ihr wollt.
Darüber hinaus weitet Update 1.5 die Möglichkeiten für PC-Modder deutlich aus, die künftig nahezu alle Aspekte des Spiels verändern, ausbauen oder sogar gänzlich neu gestalten können.
Update 1.5 „Larry“ bringt:
- Neue, erweiterete Modding Tools für PC: Erschafft neue Kampagnen, neue Quests, verändert die bestehenden Karten oder Werte und vieles mehr
- 10 neue Spielregeln: Passt die Schwierigkeit eurer Kampagne mit diesen neuen, optionalen Regeln an eure Vorlieben an
- Zahlreiche Fehlerbehebungen
Die kompletten Patch Notes gibt’s hier.
Patch 1.5.0 Features
Patch 1.5 introduces a treasure trove of powerful modding tools. The modding toolset now encompasses most of what was used during the development of the game. Additionally, we’ve introduced some new Game Rules that would allow for new special twists on your playthroughs and tweak the difficulty to your liking.
- New Extensive modding tools were introduced. Create new campaigns, and quests, edit maps, and much more.
- Lua Debug Adapter to debug your mods using Visual Studio Code while the game is running.
- Example mods that are included in game files
- 10 New Game rules introduced
- Hard Lessons – Mercs level up at a slower pace.
- Body Count – Increases the number of enemies in hostile squads.
- Under the Weather – Severe weather effects are more common.
- Bobby Pays – Increases the prices in the online store „Bobby Ray’s Guns and Things“
- Ammo Scarcity – Find less ammo, throwable items and explosives.
- Heavy Wounds – Wounds also hamper Free Move and Accuracy. Affects all characters – mercs, allies and enemies.
- Hiring Game Rules
- A.I.M. Always Online – Mercs are never „offline“ and will not refuse contracts without a good reason.
- A.I.M. Legendary Deals – Starting salaries of all Elite and Legendary mercs are decreased.
- A.I.M. Platinum – Unlocks legendary mercs on start (except retired mercs).
- A.I.M. Union Rules – Mercs demand even higher salaries as they progress. Starting salaries are unaffected.
- Fixed issue where combat wouldn’t end after defeating Siegfried
- Fixed issue where game would softlock when trying to cheese active pause after „Combat start“ sequence is initiated.
- Fixed issues where quests would break upon death of certain NPCs.
- Fixed issue where levelling up with XP from Scouting operation would not give a perk point.
- Fixed issue where Inspired would not give extra action points.
- Fixed issue where villagers would trigger alarms
- Fixed „Enemy Repositioning“ softlock on the Twin Manors quest.
- Additional fixes and adjustments
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Spielt jemand z.Z. JA3 auf der XSX und kann was zur Performance, Bugs und Abstürzen sagen, läuft es soweit problemlos?
Gameplay gibt es hier: https://www.xboxdynasty.de/news/jagged-alliance-3/taktische-spielszenen-aus-der-soeldner-action/
Danke.
Ein Remake für Silent Storm (wenn das noch einer kennt) wäre super oder ein neuer Teil, aber die Lizenzen liegen bestimmt in irgendeiner Schublade in Zypern / Sibirien. JA3 lief 2007 – 2009 wohl mit der Silent Storm Engine. Um zum Thema zurück zu kommen, schön dass JA3 viele kostenlose Updates bekommt die nicht nur Bugfixes sind.
Danke ZORN für die Infos 👍🏻
Bis jetzt keine Abstürze, aber n Haufen Verluste 😅 muss da erst wieder rein finden. Macht auf jeden Fall Laune das Game