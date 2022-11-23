Just Dance 2023: Vollständige Songliste zur Veröffentlichung

Ubisoft gibt bekannt, dass Just Dance 2023 Edition, der neueste Teil der erfolgreichsten Musikvideospiel-Franchise aller Zeiten, ab sofort für Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X|S erhältlich ist.
Die vollständige Tracklist umfasst 40 neue Songs und Universen, darunter Chart-Hits, virale Internet-Phänomene und Originalsongs:
- “If You Wanna Party” by The Just Dancers
- “Anything I Do” by CLiQ Ft. Ms. Banks, Alika
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Boy With Luv” by BTS Ft. Halsey
- “Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence
- “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake
- “Danger! High Voltage” by Electric Six
- “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
- “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Dynamite” by BTS
- “Good Ones” by Charli XCX
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “I Knew You Were Trouble” by Taylor Swift
- “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars
- “Love Me Land” by Zara Larsson
- “Magic” by Kylie Minogue
- “Majesty” by Apashe ft. Wasiu
- “Million Dollar Baby” by Ava Max
- “MORE” by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine
- “Numb” by Linkin Park
- “Physical” by Dua Lipa
- “Psycho” by Red Velvet
- “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons
- “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne
- “Sissy That Walk” by RuPaul
- “STAY” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- “Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max
- “Telephone” by Lady Gaga Ft. Beyoncé
- “Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish
- “Top Of The World” by Shawn Mendes, aus Sonys “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
- “Toxic” by Britney Spears
- “Walking On Sunshine” by Top Culture
- “WANNABE” by ITZY
- “Watch Out for This (Bumaye)” by Major Lazer, The Flexican, FS Green & Busy Signal
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Cast From Encanto
- “Playground” by Bea Miller
- “Witch” by Apashe Ft. Alina Pash
- “Woman” by Doja Cat
- “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Sunlight Shakers
- “Zooby Doo” by Tigermonkey
Schon merkwürdig das der Teil 2023 heißt aber fast nur mega alte Songs hat. 🤔
Mit Just Dance 2022 hatte ich sehr viel Spass. Diesen Titel werde ich mir auch irgendwann mal fürn Sale kaufen.