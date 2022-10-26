Overwatch 2: Bastion und Torbjörn nach neuem Update wieder spielbar

Spieler von Overwatch 2 erhalten heute auf allen Plattformen ein weiteres Update. Zu den Änderungen zählt die Rückkehr von Bastion. Der Held wurde zeitweise wegen eines Exploits deaktiviert. Auch Torbjörn kann jetzt wieder im kompetitiven Spiel ausgewählt werden.
Ebenfalls im Update enthalten ist eine Fehlerbehebung für die Karte Junktertown. Dort gab es ein Leistungsproblem mit einigen Kanistern, die auf der Karte platziert waren.
Schließlich ist auch die 30 % der ultimativen Ladung zwischen den Runden auf Kontrollkarten nicht mehr vorhanden, die einige Spieler fälschlicherweise behielten.
Weitere Details gibt es in den Patch Notes
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where players retained 30% ultimate charge between rounds on Control maps
- Fixed an issue with Control Point maps not always correctly transitioning to overtime
- Fixed the ‚vs.‘ screen not appearing in Competitive
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to invite others to Custom Game via clicking an empty spectator slot
- Fixed an issue with text chat being unavailable to gamepad users on PC
- Using Pause Match in Custom Game will no longer disable other menu buttons
- Fixed an issue with Kill Cams not playing correctly during Overtime
- Players should no longer be able to get stuck under TS-1 in the Push game mode
- Fixed an issue with controllers not being able to scroll on some UI
Colosseo
- Modified the umbrellas and tables in the forward spawn’s café so it’s easier to move around
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the umbrellas in the forward spawn’s café
Gibraltar
- Fixed some areas in which players could get stuck
Junkertown
- Resolved a performance issue with some cannisters placed on the map
Ashe
- Fixed an issue with the ‚Little Red‘ skin and ‚Line Dance‘ emote performing a broken animation
Bastion
- Bastion has been added back to the line up
- Resolved an issue with Bastion’s Configuration: Artillery where you could fire more than the three allotted charges
- Bastion’s weapon should no longer disappear when using Configuration: Artillery
Junker Queen
- Jagged Blade should no longer be deflected or returned by friendly abilities
Kiriko
- The ‚Tanpopo‘ skin can now be purchased and equipped
- Kiriko’s Heroic pose is now unlocked
- Fixed an issue with Swift Step not clearing negative side effects consistently
- Fixed an issue with Kitsune Rush not correctly reducing the cooldown of Baptiste’s Immortality Field
Mei
- Fixed a bug where Mei’s visual effects stopped playing during the match
Mercy
- Resolved an issue with Mercy’s primary fire animation looping after switching weapons
Reinhardt
- Modified the placement of Reinhardt’s Charms
Roadhog
- Fixed an issue where Roadhog’s Chain Hook failed to land the target when it should have hit
- Fixed an issue with Roadhog’s quick melee animation not playing correctly
Symmetra
- Symmetra should no longer be able to use her ultimate and place her teleporter at the same time
Torbjörn
- Torbjörn has been added back to Competitive Play
- Overload can no longer be used multiple times in succession
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Weiß nicht, das Game ist ja so wie Valorant mit Fortnite Style. Mein Sohn spielt es auf dem PC…. Ich müsste es mal versuchen. Vielleicht fesselt es mich doch.