PC Game Pass: Diese zwei Spiele sind für Abonnenten verfügbar

Animated Adversary Play a multiplayer battle. 5

Obliterate the Odds Win a campaign battle in which you are outnumbered 10-to-1. 15

Quest for Success Fight a quest battle. 5

Talented Amateur Win 10 battles during a single campaign. 5

Professional Tactician Win 50 battles during a single campaign. 10

The Art of Surprise Win 5 ambush battles during a single campaign. 10

Blazing Besieger Win 25 siege attack battles during a single campaign. 5

The Battle for Bokha Playing as Kislev, win the quest battle to free Boris Ursus. 10

The Road to Riches Playing as Cathay, complete a Caravan’s journey. 5

Heavens Above Playing as Cathay, construct the Grand Observatory of Xing Po. 5

Man the Wall Playing as Cathay, occupy the entirety of the Great Bastion. 5

Celestial City Secured Playing as Cathay, occupy Wei-Jin. 5

Shoulders of Giants Playing as Cathay, recruit a Terracotta Sentinel to one of your armies. 5

Sensational Steed Have a special mount. 5

Elevated Excellence Have 3 special mounts. 10

White Hat Have 1 level 10 Hero. 5

Centres of Excellence Have 2 level 20 Heroes at the same time. 10

The Height of Valour Have 3 level 30 Heroes at the same time. 15

Rising Power Have a level 10 Lord. 5

Dominating Force Have a level 20 Lord. 10

Peak Nobility Have a level 30 Lord. 15

The Gatekeeper Defeat the Daemon Prince at the Brass Citadel in the realm of Khorne. 20

The Gardener Defeat the Daemon Prince at the Mansion of the Plaguelord in the realm of Nurgle. 20

The Courtesan Defeat the Daemon Prince at the Palace of Slaanesh in the realm of Slaanesh. 20

The Librarian Defeat the Daemon Prince at the Impossible Fortress in the realm of Tzeentch. 20

Tear Down the Walls Raze 1 settlement. 5

Burn the World Raze 30 settlements during a single campaign. 15

Forward Position Construct an allied outpost in a military ally’s settlement. 5

Most Constant Votary Playing as the Daemon Prince, ascend to a Chaos God’s path. 10

Godly Might Given Playing as the Daemon Prince, ascend to the Undivided path. 15

Benisons of the Capricious Playing as the Daemon Prince, unlock 15 Daemonic Gifts. 15

Boons of the Mercurial Playing as the Daemon Prince, unlock 5 Daemonic Gifts. 10

Common Cause Have a military alliance with 5 other factions at the same time. 5

League of Nations Have a military alliance with 10 other factions at the same time. 10

Commercial Comforts Have a trade agreement with 5 other factions at the same time. 5

Trading Nation Have a trade agreement with 10 other factions at the same time. 10

A Steady Stream Have a gross income of 5,000 per turn. 5

Well-Heeled Have a gross income of 20,000 per turn. 10

Your Coffers Overfloweth Have a gross income of 60,000 per turn. 15

Into the Aethyr Enter the Realm of Chaos using a Rift. 5

The Blood Must Flow Playing as Khorne, reach the highest level of Bloodletting with an army. 5

The Collector Playing as Khorne, collect 10,000 Skulls. 10

Unmaker of Magick Playing as Khorne, construct the Khadeium Paradox. 5

The Blood is the Life Playing as Khorne, recruit a Bloodthirster to one of your armies. 5

Intravenous Injection Playing as Khorne, replace a Herald of Khorne with an Exalted Bloodthirster. 5

Matriarchal Power Playing as Kislev, invoke each type of Motherland in a single campaign. 5

Reclaim Your Place Playing as Kislev, occupy Kislev, Erengrad and Praag. 5

Bear With Me Playing as Kislev, recruit an Elemental Bear to one of your armies. 5

Arms Appropriated Borrow an army from a military ally. 5

Partners in Conquest Play a multiplayer campaign. 5

Ailment Accumulator Playing as Nurgle, collect 5000 Infections. 5

The Fly Master Cometh Playing as Nurgle, recruit a Great Unclean One to one of your armies. 5

Pustulent Promotion Playing as Nurgle, replace a Herald of Nurgle with an Exalted Great Unclean One. 5

Angel of Disease Playing as Nurgle, spread a Plague. 5

Elements of Decay Playing as Nurgle, unlock all of the Plague ingredients. 5

Royal Ranks Ramped During the Prologue, fill Yuri’s army with units. 5

A Mortal Wound Inflicted During the Prologue, win your first battle in the Chaos Wastes. 5

Establish & Advance During the Prologue, construct 5 buildings. 5

The End of the Beginning Complete the Prologue. 15

Enchanted Arsenal During the Prologue, equip Yuri with every type of magic item. 15

Two Noble Heads During the Prologue, recruit a second Lord. 5

Reverser of Ruin During the Prologue, capture a settlement in the Chaos Wastes. 5

Spires to the Sky During the Prologue, fully upgrade a settlement. 5

Self-Improvement During the Prologue, spend 10 skill points. 5

Opus Eternal Playing as Slaanesh, construct the Pandemournium. 5

Feaster on Fear Playing as Slaanesh, recruit a Keeper of Secrets to one of your armies. 5

Succulence Selected Playing as Slaanesh, replace a Herald of Slaanesh with an Exalted Keeper of Secrets. 5

Purveyor of Perversion Playing as Slaanesh, spread a Gift of Slaanesh. 5

Temptation’s Troops Playing as Slaanesh, summon a Disciple Army. 5

Revelry in Riddles Playing as Tzeentch, construct the Symposium of Change. 5

Municipal Manipulator Playing as Tzeentch, take control of a settlement via the Changing of the Ways. 5

Terror Transmogrified Playing as Tzeentch, recruit a Lord of Change to one of your armies. 5

Change Up Playing as Tzeentch, replace a Herald of Tzeentch with an Exalted Lord of Change. 5

Face the Strange Playing as Tzeentch, unlock all Changing of the Ways actions. 10

Eastern Emperor Playing as Cathay, win a singleplayer campaign. 25

Eastern Emperor Playing as Cathay, win a singleplayer campaign on Very Hard or Legendary difficulty. 30

All Souls Slain Playing as the Daemon Prince, win a singleplayer campaign. 25

Dark Master Playing as the Daemon Prince, win a singleplayer campaign on Very Hard or Legendary difficulty. 30

Blood God Playing as Khorne, win a singleplayer campaign. 25

Blood-Soaked Victor Playing as Khorne, win a singleplayer campaign on Very Hard or Legendary difficulty. 30

Northern Nicator Playing as Kislev, win a singleplayer campaign. 25

Oblast Overlord Playing as Kislev, win a singleplayer campaign on Very Hard or Legendary difficulty. 30

Legendary Strategist Win a singleplayer campaign on Legendary difficulty. 30

Lord of Decay Playing as Nurgle, win a singleplayer campaign. 25

Decrepit Defeater Playing as Nurgle, win a singleplayer campaign on Very Hard or Legendary difficulty. 30

Prince of Excess Playing as Slaanesh, win a singleplayer campaign. 25

Twisted Vanquisher Playing as Slaanesh, win a singleplayer campaign on Very Hard or Legendary difficulty. 30

Changer of Ways Playing as Tzeentch, win a singleplayer campaign. 25