PlayStation 5: Mögliche Spezifikationen des Pro-Modells

Im Forum von ResetEra wurden jetzt von einem anonymen Nutzer die möglichen technischen Spezifikationen der PlayStation 5 Pro gepostet. Laut diesen ersten Informationen kommt der neue Chip „Viola“ zum Einsatz sowie eine höhere Speicherbandbreite des 16 GB GDDR6-Speicher gegenüber dem aktuellen Modell.
Angeblich liegt der Fokus der PlayStation 5 Pro auf die Funktionen schneller Speicher, beschleunigtes Raytracing und Upscaling, weshalb der interne Codename Trinity lautet.
Im September 2024 soll die PlayStation 5 Pro enthüllt werden.
Noch mehr Leaks zum Midseason-Modell der PlayStation 5 sind wahrscheinlich und auch selbst Sony rechnet laut Insider Tom Henderson offenbar damit, da erste Devkits der PS5 Pro an Entwickler rausgegangen sind.
PlayStation 5 Spezifikationen:
- Viola is fabbed on TSMC N4P.
- GFX1115
- Viola’s CPU is maintaining the zen2 architecture found in the existing PS5 for compatibility, but the frequency will once again be dynamic with a peak of 4.4GHz. 64 KB of L1 cache per core, 512 KB of L2 cache per core, and 8 MB of L3 shared (4 MB per CCX).
- Viola’s die is 30WGPs when fully enabled, but it will only have 28WGPs (56 CUs) enabled for the silicon in retail PS5 Pro units.
- Trinity is the culmination of three key technologies. Fast storage (hardware accelerated compression and decompression, already an existing key PS5 technology), accelerated ray tracing, and upscaling.
- Architecture is RDNA3, but it’s taking ray tracing improvements from RDNA4. BVH traversal will be handled by dedicated RT hardware rather than fully relying on the shaders. It will also include thread reordering to reduce data and execution divergence, something akin to Ada Lovelace SER and Intel Arc’s TSU.
- 3584 shaders, 224 TMUs, and 96 ROPs.
- 16GB of 18 gbps GDDR6. 256-bit memory bus with 576 GB/s memory bandwidth.
- The GPU frequency target is 2.0 GHz. This lands the dual-issue TFLOPs in the range of 28.67 TFLOPs peak (224 (TMUs) * 2 (operations, dual issue) * 2 (core clock)). 14.33 TFLOPs if we ignore the dual-issue factor.
- 50-60% rasterization uplift over Oberon and Oberon Plus, over twice the raw RT performance.
- XDNA2 NPU will be featured for the purpose of accelerating Sony’s bespoke temporal machine learning upscaling technique. This will be one of the core focuses of the PS5 Pro, like we saw with checkboard rendering for the PS4 Pro. Temporally stable upscaled 4K output at higher than 30 FPS is the goal.
83 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Fand die Pro Modelle der letzten Generation schon blöd und sehe hier einen ähnlichen Trend. Die Großen Performancesprünge wird es nicht geben wenn weiterhin die Zen2 CPU verbaut ist. Diese ist hier nämlich nur minimal verbessert und die CPUs der Konsolen sind jetzt bereits am schwitzen in den meisten Spielen ( im Gegensatz zu der GPU )
Schade, dass Microsoft keine Series X Pro bringen wird. Würde ich mir holen.
Für Phil Spencer ist die Series S die normale Konsole, und mit der Series X hat man schon ein Pro Modell.
Schade schade…
Sollte es dann endlich mal möglich sein spiele in 60 fps bei 4K abzuspielen wäre das eine Überlegung wert.
Ansonsten auf beiden Seiten bisher unnötig
60 Bilder und 2 k wären ja schon ausreichend.