Redfall: Update liefert Scharfschützengewehr und mehr

Entwickler Arkane Austin arbeitet weiterhin an neuen Inhalten sowie Verbesserungen für seinen Vampir-Shooter Redfall. Mit Update 3 findet jetzt das Basilisk-Scharfschützengewehr der Stufe Unerreicht den Weg ins Spiel.

Was die neue Waffe im Kampf gegen Vampire besonders nützlich macht, ist, dass die erste Kugel eines jeden Magazins mit UV aufgeladen ist und getroffene Gegner, sofern nicht immun, erstarren lässt.

Das Basilisk-Scharfschützengewehr kann in Bellwether-Behältern im Vampirnest, in der offenen Welt sowie jeder Quelle für unerreichte Gegenstände gefunden werden.

Auch einige Gameplay-Verbesserungen sind in Update 3 enthalten. So spawnen Shrouds, Anglers und Siphons nicht mehr in der offenen Welt, bevor Spieler einen gewissen Fortschritt erreicht haben.

Der Siphon ist zudem widerstandsfähiger gegen Feuer und seine Blood Torrent-Fähigkeit schwieriger zu unterbrechen. Seelenlose Feinde verursachen mehr Schaden im Nahkampf, Watchers reagieren schneller auf Eindringlinge, menschliche Feinde klettern über Vordächer und Feinde verfügen allgemein über eine bessere Wegfindung.

Update 3 Notes WEAPONS Introducing the Basilisk, a new Unrivaled Sniper Rifle with a unique weapon trait: This weapon charges the first bullet in a full magazine with UV power that can petrify Vampires. Does not affect enemies recently Petrified or immune to Petrification.

Basilisk can drop anywhere Unrivaled items are eligible, with a higher chance to drop from Bellwether-themed containers in the open world and vampire nests. AI/NPC Shrouds, Anglers, and Siphons are now gated from spawning in the open world until players reach a specific level, or complete certain missions.

Balanced enemy abilities and traits:

– Siphon’s Blood Torrent ability takes longer to interrupt when breaking line of sight.

– Increased Siphon’s resistances to fire.

– Vampires deal more damage to Bribón and Devinder’s Quantum Kerfuffle decoy when attacking from close range.

– Soulless enemies deal more damage when attacking players from close range.

– Watchers react faster to players in line of sight, and spawn reinforcements in combat more often.

– Human enemies are now able to climb awnings.

– Improved quality of enemy pathing and human movement animations. GAMEPLAY Jacob’s Camouflage Field skill will no longer cancel ADS for non-Jacob players.

Devinder’s Ultraviolent Light skill no longer shatters Special vampires, and instead inflicts a large amount of damage to them. Regular vampires will still shatter.

Layla’s Psychic Shockwave no longer triggers multiple times from vampire lunge attacks.

Deathmist Spewers now respond to the UV burst from Emergency Flash Bang Blood Remnants.

Co-op players no longer lose their crouching ability when exiting a nest.

Bound civilians no longer show as cultists when pinged. MISSIONS Refined search areas for several missions.

Added more respawn points to minimize cases where players are blocked from respawning after death.

Fixed locations where Devinder’s Translocate device can be thrown out of world.

Improved NPC patrol paths

“Amelia’s Eulogy” triggers correctly after reloading the game.

Resolved issues with hostile and friendly states in “One of Us”.

Improved Totality’s responsiveness during the Black Sun boss fight. HEROES All damage-dealing Hero abilities will now shatter vulnerable Nest hearts.

Jacob’s Six String backpack cosmetic is now shown with other Backpack cosmetics.

Hero thumbs should no longer clip into assault rifles when equipped. USER INTERFACE Improved visibility of player locations on the Map.

Added input curve visuals for Input Response settings.

Voice chat now has a separate volume control option in the Audio Settings Menu. ACCESSIBILITY Added Single Press options for the following toggle-Hold interactions: ADS, Continuous Fire and all Menus.

Screen narration no longer repeats the narration for the “Close” prompt when navigating the System Menu.

Fixed an issue where all platforms read as ‘Xbox’ by the screen narrator.

Pop-up countdown is narrated properly during first time use of the Accessibility Menu.

Speech-to-text messages now appear in front of the blur of dialog menus in the Main Menu.

Message-of-the-Day carousel no longer receives focus priority after exiting out of pop-up windows.

Increased player flashlight’s fade speed when reflecting off surfaces.Reduced Rook lightning dash attack impact brightness. AUDIO Hero outfit foley has been updated and balanced to reduce loudness.

Resolved issues with audio skipping during psychic echo playbacks.

Resolved an issue where music would stop playing after a player was revived during a vampire god fight. PERFORMANCE & STABILITY Traversing through Deathmist should no longer cause performance issues.

Resolved issue with contact shadows interfering with self-shadowing.

Resolved issue with some Game Settings not persisting between game launches.

Restored default windowed mode to ‘Windowed Fullscreen’.

The game client now saves window location between game launches.

Various performance fixes related to FPS drops and stuttering.

Addressed edge-case crash condition with late joining game clients.