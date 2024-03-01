Vampire Survivors: Kostenloses Inhaltsupdate verfügbar

Studio poncle hat eine sehr nerdige Überraschung veröffentlicht: eine liebevolle Nachbildung des Final Fantasy VII-Teaser-Trailers aus dem Jahr 1997 – natürlich mit jedem Detail, das gegen etwas aus Vampire Survivors ausgetauscht wurde.
Als ob das nicht schon genug wäre, hat das Team heute auch noch ein kostenloses neues Update veröffentlicht. Das abgefahrene Space54-Update fügt 2 Charaktere, 4 Waffen, 1 Stage und 1 Relikt hinzu. Das Update ist ab sofort für PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch und Mobile erschienen.
Details zum Space54-Update
Das Space54-Update wird heute kostenlos veröffentlicht und nimmt die Spieler mit auf eine Reise durch die Freuden und Gefahren des Kosmos! Das Update ist eine Hommage an das Phaser-Framework, das die ursprüngliche Engine von Vampire Survivors war.
- 7 neue Erfolge
- 2 neue Charaktere:
- Fledermaus Robbert – Wenn er unter 20% Gesundheit fällt, erhält er +16 MaxHP (max. +400) und erholt sich um 30% Gesundheit. Diese Fähigkeit lädt sich jedes Mal wieder auf, wenn der Charakter vollständig geheilt ist.
- Space Dude – Feuert alle paar Sekunden alle Waffen ab, unabhängig von ihrer Abklingzeit. Die Abklingzeit dieser Fähigkeit wird von der Abklingzeit-Statistik beeinflusst.
- Neue Waffen:
- Pako Battiliar – Kann bei Verlust von Lebenspunkten vergelten.
- Phas3r – Pew Pew! Erzeugt dünne Schadenzonen. Hohe Betrags-Skalierung.
- Neue Stage
- Space54 – Ein kosmischer Treck durch Schrecken und Vergnügen.
- Neue Reliquie
- Ermöglicht es, zufällige Levelaufstiegsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Über Phaser
Phaser wurde 2013 eingeführt und ist eine kostenlose Software zur Entwicklung von HTML5-Spielen für Desktop und Handy. Bis zum Update 1.6 war es die ursprüngliche Engine von Vampire Survivors. Die Charaktere und das Setting von Space54 sind eine Hommage an die liebenswerten Retro-Sci-Fi-Maskottchen von Phaser. Pew pew!
Luca Galante, Gründer von poncle, sagte: „An dieser Stelle ein großes Dankeschön an Phaser. Ich hatte eine Menge Spaß bei der Entwicklung von Vampire Survivors mit Phaser und kann es sehr empfehlen, wenn man daran interessiert ist, schnell wilde Spiele zu entwickeln!“
- Optimisation for spawning of gems and coins
- Optimisation for weapons that interact with pickups (Gatti Amari, Vicious Hunger, etc.)
- Fixed red XP gems sometimes flying away and taking forever to come back
- Fixed Coffins not spawning if the corresponding character had been unlocked via a spell
- Fixed Crimson Shroud not triggering retaliation damage
- Fixed a layering issue with CosmicEgg enemy
- Fixed merchant alignment upon multiple opens
- Fixed some particle emitters leaving gaps
- Fixed collision shape of Valkyrie Turner
- Fixed bought weapons in Adventures that wouldn’t always level up in the same run they had been bought
- Fixed multiple evos of the same weapon appearing in treasure chests when only one should be present
- Fixed some animations going at insane speed on certain monitors
- Fixed Victory Sword not instant-killing some reapers that should have been weak to it
- Fixed text scaling sometime being off in Stage Selection
- Fixed display of secret characters sometime showing question marks when they shouldn’t
- Fixed timing of events tied to music in Gallo Tower, Astral Stair, Eudamonia Machine
- Fixed „Show Guides“ option resetting after every run
- Fixed The Directer sometime not getting counted as defeated in the Bestiary
- Tentative fix for Linux launch issue and missing Steam Overlay
- [MOONSPELL] Fixed time limit in Adventure Chapter 5
- [FOSCARI] Fixed Arcana XIX – Heart of Fire sometimes not applying to Prismatic Missile
- [FOSCARI] Optimisation for Shadow Servant at high Amount
- [FOSCARI] Fixed Je-Ne-Viv’s World Eater’s offset
- [EM] Fixed Mini Impostor and Impostongue appearing as level up options when they shouldn’t anymore
- [EM] Fixed the medical scan not clearing its projectiles when the character dies
- [EM] Fixed interaction between Just Vent and Pentagram triggering errors
- [EM] Fixed Magnet bonus from Paranormal Scan being 10 times smaller than it should have been
- [EM] Fixed white box shown on some maps while in Adventures
- [MOBILE] text sizes on portrait when opening grimoire adjusted
- [MOBILE] fix missing options button on fresh save in portrait
- [MOBILE] fix jumping characters on ascension mobile window
- [MOBILE] fix for merchant screen layout on some screen resolutions
- [MOBILE] fix for Ascension animation moving parts of the UI
- [MOBILE] fix an issue for spells sometimes not working on Android
- Other minor bugfixes, tweaks, memory optimisations
- A lot of background work for accounts management and Cross-Save
- (x18) Pushing this change so [new game engine] stops bugging me
- (x6) Pushing this change because [new game engine] decided a feature was a bug
Vampire Survivors habe ich vor einiger Zeit sehr gern gespielt – da konnte ich den Hype absolut nachvollziehen, wenn man Spiele mit weniger toller Grafik akzeptieren kann, natürlich.
Schön eine der besten Spiele kriegt Futter und das kostenlose 😉
Mir gefällt das Spiel gut, klasse das es weiter unterstützt wird.
Geil, mit neuen Achievements. Muss ich die Tage dann mal ran.