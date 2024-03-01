Baldur’s Gate 3: Hotfix 20 bringt weitere Korrekturen

Ein weiterer Hotfix für Baldur’s Gate 3 ist auf dem Weg. Für PC, Mac und PlayStation 5 ist er bereits verfügbar, Spieler auf Xbox sollten ihn nach der Zertifizierung auch bald herunterladen können.
Hotfix 20 behebt unter anderem den Fehler, bei dem „die Lieblings-Drow im zweiten oder dritten Akt einfach beschloss, der Gruppe nicht zu folgen“. Nach dem Update wird sie sich der Gruppe anschließen.
Larian Studios hat außerdem eine Sicherung gegen Abstürze eingebaut. Sollte ein Spielstand nicht geladen werden können, wird man ins Hauptmenü zurückgebracht.
Werft einen Blick in die Patch Notes, um zu erfahren, welche Probleme in Baldur’s Gate 3 behoben werden.
- Introduced a few crash safeguards to ensure that when a savegame fails to load, you’ll be sent back to the Main Menu.
- Fixed some issues causing the second player on split screen to have a black screen for 30 seconds.
- Fixed a bug preventing you from opening containers (like the Camp Supply Sack) while trading if you selected a different character from the one who initiated the trade. This also fixed a sneaky money exploit.
- Fixed a bug causing the environment to never take its turn, blocking combat from progressing.
- Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in combat if there were still some bats remaining after you defeated Cazador.
- Fixed an infinite loot bug that would duplicate Herdmaster Skardjall’s Scale Mail every time you removed the Whipping Cane from his body.
- Fixed a bug causing the crime dialogue for trespassing to get spammed beside the Steel Watch Foundry.
- Fixed some banding and shader issues in cinematics that were causing VFX artefacts on faces at certain angles.
- Fixed Minthara sometimes not following the party in Act II or Act III.
- Fixed a case where Halsin wouldn’t move to his position when you arrived at Last Light in Act II.
- Fixed an issue where Minthara wouldn’t leave the party after being escorted out of Moonrise Towers.
- Fixed an issue causing characters to tell you they were too busy to talk to you when you tried to speak to them. They were lying.
- Fixed missing tab textures in the Trade UI.
- Hid the filter tabs for traders when bartering with them, these will be reintroduced in a future update pending further testing.
- Fixed a potential crash when preloading complex cinematics.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Super freu mich wenn eins der Besten Spiele , weiter Support bekommt😉
Die pace, in der die Updates bringen, ist einmalig. Respekt dafür.