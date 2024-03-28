Baldur’s Gate 3: Weitere Abstürze behoben

Einen weiteren Hotfix für Baldur’s Gate 3 hat Larian Studios jetzt auf allen Plattformen ausgerollt.
Mit dem Hotfix soll das Spielerlebnis weiter verbessert, vor allem aber auch mehrere Ursachen für Abstürze beseitigt werden.
An weiteren solche Hotfixes wird der Entwickler auch in Zukunft arbeiten, um die von der Community gemeldeten Probleme zu beheben.
Patch Notes für Hotfix #23
CRASHES AND BLOCKERS
- Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in Lae’zel’s recruitment dialogue if you saved halfway through the dialogue and then loaded that savegame.
- Fixed a potential rare crash related to our particle system.
- Fixed a crash when throwing the Black Pudding Platter.
- Fixed a crash during Character Creation.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when selling a container with items in it, buying it again, and then selling it again.
- Fixed a rare crash related to VFX material loading.
- Fixed a bug preventing you from equipping items and using spells because an item kept being equipped.
- Optimised Poltergeist auras to reduce memory usage and prevent an out-of-memory crash.
UI
- Fixed an issue where selling all wares didn’t remove the proper gold amount from the trader inventory.
- Fixed a bug letting you generate gold by buying multiple items but only paying for one of them if you dragged the items into a container.
- Fixed a bug letting you ‚buy‘ a stack of items for free when dragging the stack into a container and using the item splitter.
- Fixed equipped items blocked by shapeshifting being tradable, allowing you to get paid even if the items don’t transfer to the trader’s inventory.
SCRIPTING
- Fixed clubs from the Moonrise Towers Prison getting automatically equipped when you picked them up.
- Fixed a bug causing
to continuously gain and lose the Soul Caged condition if she had a condition that provided Immunity to being Incapacitated.
- Fixed Balthazar not finishing his turn when he is too far from the Colony ritual spot to reach it in one turn.
- Fixed a bug where a civilian would call for help and a group of Flaming Fists would appear, but instead of moving to the crime scene, they would just stand where they were spawned.
CODE AND GAMEPLAY
- Fixed a bug causing party members to be wrongly ungrouped and fixed savegames in this broken state.
- Fixed randomly occurring issues with dialogues, like repeating lines and options not showing up correctly.
- Fixed some characters missing their spell SFX when going from camp to the world.
- Fixed the bulette getting permanently stuck under the ground when you passed by in Turn-Based Mode.
Hoffe das Rare sich da ein Beispiel nimmt, SoT stürzt mind. einmal pro Session ab 😡