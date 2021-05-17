Xbox Series X: Mehrere SteamWorld-Spiele in Entwicklung

3 Autor: , in News / Xbox Series X

Beim Studio Image & Form Games befinden sich gleich mehrere Spiele-Projekte zu SteamWorld in der Entwicklung.

Der schwedische Entwickler Image & Form Games hat die Entwicklung gleich mehrerer neuer SteamWorld-Spiele bekannt gegeben.

Image & Form Games operiert inzwischen unter dem Namen Thunderful Games und ist unter anderem auch für das Adventure The Gunk bekannt

Weitere Details zu den neuen SteamWorld-Spielen, etwa, auf welchen Plattformen sie erscheinen, gibt es aktuell nicht.

Quelle
= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Xbox Series X

3 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  2. Captain Satan 13370 XP Leetspeak | 17.05.2021 - 15:40 Uhr

    Steam World Dig ist ein tolles Grind-Spiel. Einen Nachfolger im Stil wie Teil 1&2 würd ich feiern

    0
  3. Datalus 1900 XP Beginner Level 1 | 17.05.2021 - 15:57 Uhr

    SteamWorld Dig und Heist haben mir super gefallen. Mit dem Kartenspielableger bin ich nicht so warm geworden.

    Auf The Gunk bin ich gespannt, das exklusiv für Xbox und PC erscheint.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort