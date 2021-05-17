Xbox Series X: Mehrere SteamWorld-Spiele in Entwicklung

Der schwedische Entwickler Image & Form Games hat die Entwicklung gleich mehrerer neuer SteamWorld-Spiele bekannt gegeben.
Image & Form Games operiert inzwischen unter dem Namen Thunderful Games und ist unter anderem auch für das Adventure The Gunk bekannt
Weitere Details zu den neuen SteamWorld-Spielen, etwa, auf welchen Plattformen sie erscheinen, gibt es aktuell nicht.
Howdy! We’re thrilled to share that several new SteamWorld games are in the making!
With this in mind, we'll dedicate this space to SteamWorld games old and new! Image & Form is @ThunderfulGames nowadays. Same folks, new name! Follow us there for news on The Gunk and more games! pic.twitter.com/FQPpXS1t9i
— Image & Form is home Questing! 🃏⚔️🤖 (@ImageForm) May 12, 2021
Artigkeitsbaer
17.05.2021 - 15:36 Uhr
Captain Satan
17.05.2021 - 15:40 Uhr
Datalus
17.05.2021 - 15:57 Uhr
Uh nice ma gespannt
Steam World Dig ist ein tolles Grind-Spiel. Einen Nachfolger im Stil wie Teil 1&2 würd ich feiern
SteamWorld Dig und Heist haben mir super gefallen. Mit dem Kartenspielableger bin ich nicht so warm geworden.
Auf The Gunk bin ich gespannt, das exklusiv für Xbox und PC erscheint.