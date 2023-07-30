Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW31/2023

Übersicht

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

F1 Manager 2023 31. Juli 2023

F1 Manager 2023 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Venba –  31. Juli 2023

Venba im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

  • Venba – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Night Reverie – 01. August 2023

Night Reverie im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Potata: fairy Flower Cover

Potata: fairy flower – 01. August 2023

Potata: fairy flower im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

There Is No Light – 01. August 2023

There Is No Light im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches – 02. August 2023

Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Roads of Time 2 – 02. August 2023

Roads of Time 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Save Koch – 02. August 2023

Save Koch im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Red Exile – Survival Horror – 02. August 2023

The Red Exile – Survival Horror im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Adore – 03. August 2023

Adore im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Whispike Survivors – 03. August 2023

Whispike Survivors im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Astralojia: Season 1 – 04. August 2023

Astralojia: Season 1 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Death Becomes You – 04. August 2023

Death Becomes You im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Sapu – 04. August 2023

Sapu im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

  • Sapu – Preis nicht verfügbar

Strange Horticulture – 04. August 2023

Strange Horticulture im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Ultimate General: Gettysburg – 04. August 2023

Ultimate General: Gettysburg im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

WildTrax Racing – 04. August 2023

WildTrax Racing im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.

