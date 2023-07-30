Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW31/2023

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
F1 Manager 2023 – 31. Juli 2023
F1 Manager 2023 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Venba – 31. Juli 2023
Venba im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Venba – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Night Reverie – 01. August 2023
Night Reverie im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Night Reverie – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Potata: fairy flower – 01. August 2023
Potata: fairy flower im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
There Is No Light – 01. August 2023
There Is No Light im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches – 02. August 2023
Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Roads of Time 2 – 02. August 2023
Roads of Time 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Roads of Time 2 – Preis noch nicht belannt
Save Koch – 02. August 2023
Save Koch im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
The Red Exile – Survival Horror – 02. August 2023
The Red Exile – Survival Horror im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- The Red Exile – Survival Horror – Preis noch nicht belannt
Adore – 03. August 2023
Adore im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Whispike Survivors – 03. August 2023
Whispike Survivors im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Astralojia: Season 1 – 04. August 2023
Astralojia: Season 1 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Death Becomes You – 04. August 2023
Death Becomes You im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Death Becomes You – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Sapu – 04. August 2023
Sapu im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Sapu – Preis nicht verfügbar
Strange Horticulture – 04. August 2023
Strange Horticulture im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Ultimate General: Gettysburg – 04. August 2023
Ultimate General: Gettysburg im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Ultimate General: Gettysburg – Preis noch nicht bekannt
WildTrax Racing – 04. August 2023
WildTrax Racing im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.