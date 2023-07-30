Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW31/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

F1 Manager 2023 – 31. Juli 2023

F1 Manager 2023 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Venba – 31. Juli 2023



Venba im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Venba – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Night Reverie – 01. August 2023

Night Reverie im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Night Reverie – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Potata: fairy flower – 01. August 2023



Potata: fairy flower im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

There Is No Light – 01. August 2023



There Is No Light im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches – 02. August 2023



Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Roads of Time 2 – 02. August 2023



Roads of Time 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Roads of Time 2 – Preis noch nicht belannt

Save Koch – 02. August 2023



Save Koch im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Red Exile – Survival Horror – 02. August 2023



The Red Exile – Survival Horror im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Red Exile – Survival Horror – Preis noch nicht belannt

Adore – 03. August 2023



Adore im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Whispike Survivors – 03. August 2023



Whispike Survivors im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Astralojia: Season 1 – 04. August 2023



Astralojia: Season 1 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Death Becomes You – 04. August 2023



Death Becomes You im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Death Becomes You – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Sapu – 04. August 2023

Sapu im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Sapu – Preis nicht verfügbar

Strange Horticulture – 04. August 2023

Strange Horticulture im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Ultimate General: Gettysburg – 04. August 2023

Ultimate General: Gettysburg im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Ultimate General: Gettysburg – Preis noch nicht bekannt

WildTrax Racing – 04. August 2023

WildTrax Racing im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

