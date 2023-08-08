Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – August 2023
- Gord – 34,99 €
- WrestleQuest – Preis liegt nicht vor
Neue Pre-Order:
- Aery – Flow of Time – 9,99 €
- Die Schlümpfe Kart –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Truth – 12,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – August 2023
- Adventurous Mind – 49,99 €
- Adore – 19,99 €
- Comic Book Legends – 39,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 – 54,99 €
- Have Fun Together – 49,99 €
- Potata: fairy flower –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Roads of Time 2 – 4,99 €
- The Red Exile – Survival Horror –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Night Reverie – 14,99 €
- Oceanhorn 2: Ritter des verlorenen Reiches – 29,99 €
- Save Koch – 14,99 €
- Venba –
14,99 €– 12,74 € – (XGP)
- World of Warships: Legends — Erfahrener Veteran – 0,00 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Ad Infinitum –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Ad Infinitum – Nightmare Edition – 49,99 €
- Aery – Flow of Time – 9,99 €
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Astro Flame Starfighter –
9,99 €– 7,99
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Black Skylands: Founders Edition – 19,99 €
- Blasphemous 2 – 29,99 € – 26,99 €
- Boxville – 9,99 €
- Bright Lights of Svetlov –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Chants of Sennaar –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Chrome Wolf – 14,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Days of Doom – 29,99 €
- Die Schlümpfe Kart –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- DREAMERS –
44,99 €– 40,49 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Gloomhaven Gold Edition –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – Standard-Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Moving Out 2 – 29,99 €
- NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition vorbestellen – 149,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba-Edition vorbestellen – 99,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox One vorbestellen – 69,99 EUR
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Quantum: Recharged – 9,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Running Fable – 7,99 €
- Sea of Stars – 34,99 €
- Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate – 12,49 €
- Starfield Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Starfield Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – 34,99 €
- Strange Horticulture –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Stray –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Tenebris Pictura – 19,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Dragoness: Command of the Flame – 19,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 39,99 €
- Truth – 12,99 €
- Under The Waves – 29,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
- Whispike Survivors –
2,99 €– 2,69 €
- WildTrax Racing –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- World Soccer Pinball – 2,99 €
Gord könnte ein Blick wert sein 😀
Die Schlümpfe Kart wird sich geholt. Aber nur wenn es irgendwann unter 10€ kostet … 😂
Das letzte Schlumpf-Spiel war richtig gut… war positiv überrascht. Der Nachfolger kommt auch bald und bei diesem Kart Game war meine erste Reaktion: Cool… 🙂