Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – September 2023
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Teocida + Estigma – 9,99 €
- Ad Infinitum – 39,99 €
- AK-xolotl – Preis liegt nicht vor
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Ultimate Edition –
59,99 €– 35,99 €
- DYNABLASTER – 19,99 €
- Fresh Start – 19,99 €
- Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party – Preis und Link liegen nicht vor
- Ugly –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- Thunder Ray – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Solar Ash – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Solace State – 19,99 €
- Summum Aeterna – 19,99 €
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 – Preis liegt nicht vor
- World of Warships: Legends — Eiserner Wille – 0,00 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Mächtiger Start – 4,99 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Läufer der Meere – 0,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – September 2023
- Ad Infinitum – Nightmare Edition –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Alchemy Garden –
12,99 €– 11,04 €
- Assetto Corsa Competizione + 2023 GT World Challenge –
49,99 €– 24,99 €
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Bloons TD 6 – 29,99 €
- Beautiful Sakura: Surfing Club – 11,99 €
- Borderlands Collection: Pandoras Büchse –
149,99 €– 59,99 €
- Chants of Sennaar –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Cats and the Other Lives – 19,99 €
- DREAMERS –
44,99 €– 40,49 €
- Demolish & Build Classic – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Death and Taxes –
12,99 €– 10,39 €
- eFootball 2024: Leo Messi Edition – 19,99 €
- Enchanted Portals – 17,99 €
- Escape First Alchemist – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Escape from Terror City –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Endless Memories – 19,99 €
- Funtasia – 14,99 €
- Full Void –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Gravity Oddity –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Green Soldiers Heroes – 4,99 €
- Gastro Force –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Hexapoda – 12,99 €
- Into The Sky – 9,99 €
- Mystic Gate –
7,99 €– 9,99 €
- MythForce – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Out in Space Bundle: Tin Can & orbit.industries – 34,99 €
- Pipe Dream Xbox Edition –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Starfield – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – 34,99 €
- Seduce Me – The Complete Story –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Simulatorpaket: Gas Station Simulator und Barn Finders –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix – Preis liegt nicht vor
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- The Isle Tide Hotel –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock – 29,99 €
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – 29,99 €
- Word Web by POWGI – 7,99 €
- Whitestone – 19,99 €
- Warstride Challenges – 19,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Abomi Nation – 19,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Another Crusade – 19,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance – 49,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party – 39,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty & Quadra Vigilante Vorbesteller-Bonus – 29,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- CyberTD – 19,99 €
- Days of Doom – 29,99 €
- Dream House Days DX –
11,99 €– 10,79 €
- Dungeon Village –
11,99 €– 10,79 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Game Dev Story –
11,99 €– 10,79 €
- Gargoyles Remastered – 14,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Gloomhaven Gold Edition –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – 49,99 €
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha – 6,99 €
- Hot Springs Story –
11,99 €– 10,79 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Isekai Rondo – 14,99 €
- Jagged Alliance 3 –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Jusant – 24,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – Standard-Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- NASCAR Arcade Rush –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- NASCAR Arcade Rush Project-X Edition –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + befristeter Bonus –
109,99 €– 98,99 €
- Overpass 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Overpass 2 – 49,99 €
- Paleo Pines –
29,99 €– 25,49 €
- Party Animals – 17,99 €
- Party Animals Deluxe Edition – 26,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- RAINBOW HIGH: LEBEN FÜR DEN LAUFSTEG – 39,99 €
- Slender: The Arrival – 19,99 €
- SONIC SUPERSTARS – 59,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition mit LEGO – 69,99 €
- Station Manager –
11,99 €– 10,79 €
- Super Snake Block DX –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition – 19,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Gap – 19,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- Train Sim World 4: Deluxe Edition –
64,99 €– 51,99 €
- Train Sim World 4: Special Edition –
104,99 €– 83,99 €
- Train Sim World 4: Standard Edition –
44,99€– 35,99 €
- Trepang2 – 29,99 €
- Truck Driver: The American Dream – 59,99 €
- UFC 5 – 79,99 €
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Werewolf Pinball – 2,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
- Wildmender – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- WRC Standard Edition – 49,99 €
