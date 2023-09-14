Anzeige – Deals & Sales: XGS Publisher und Spotlight Series Sale

Noch mehr Angebote für Xbox warten im neuen XGS Publisher und Spotlight Series Sale auf euch.

Ein Sale nach dem anderen! Diesmal könnt ihr euch in aller Ruhe die neuen XGS Publisher und Spotlight Series Sale-Angebote anschauen.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Series Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
2K Ball N‘ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
ABZU Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
As Far As The Eye Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass Add-On 60%
Balan Wonderworld Smart Delivery 80%
Ben 10 Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 50%
Best Month Ever! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
BioShock Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
BioShock 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
BioShock Infinite Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
BioShock: The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Borderlands Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Borderlands 2: Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67%
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67%
Borderlands 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle Add-On 60%
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Borderlands: Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Castle on the Coast Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle Add-On 60%
Control Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Control Season Pass Add-On 70%
Crime Boss: Rockay City Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE
EDITION 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace Xbox Game Pass 65%
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Smart Delivery 50%
Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Defend the Rook Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Defend the Rook – Supporter Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Defend the Rook – Supporter Pack Add-On 30%
Defense Grid 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dragon Quest Builders 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Dragon Question XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive
Edition 		Xbox Play
Anywhere 		35%
DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms Smart Delivery 50%
DriftCE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
EDENGATE: The Edge of Life Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		15%
Effie Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Xbox Game Pass 40%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R – Complete
Edition 		Smart Delivery 60%
Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO Add-On 50%
From Shadows Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Generation Zero Xbox Game Pass 75%
Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – Base Warfare Starter Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Generation Zero – Camo Weapon Skins Pack Add-On 35%
Generation Zero – Companion Accessories Pack Add-On 15%
Generation Zero – Eastern European Weapons Pack Add-On 35%
Generation Zero – FNIX Rising Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – Schweet Vanity Pack Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – Soviet Weapons Pack Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – Tactical Equipment Pack 2 Add-On 15%
Generation Zero – Ultimate Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
Generation Zero – US Weapons Pack Add-On 50%
Generation Zero – US Weapons Pack 2 Add-On 50%
Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 70%
Ghostrunner: Complete Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart Smart Delivery 50%
Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Grow: Song of the Evertree Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Gunfire Reborn Xbox Game Pass 50%
Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Help Will Come Tomorrow Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Historical Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Horace Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
How To Survive 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Iris and the Giant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Iris and the Giant – Soundtrack Add-On 35%
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party Smart Delivery 60%
Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Just Cause 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Just Cause 3 – XXL Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80%
Kaiju Wars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Kingdom Hearts III Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 Remix Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind Add-On 50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL Smart Delivery 50%
Legend of Keepers – Supporter Pack Add-On 30%
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Legend of Keepers: Feed the Troll Add-On 30%
Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess Add-On 30%
Legend of Keepers: Soul Smugglers Add-On 30%
LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Life is Strange Remastered Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Life is Strange: True Colors Smart Delivery 60%
Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Mafia II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Memories of Mars Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Miasma Chronicles Xbox Series X|S 40%
Minerva’s Den Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Moonshine Inc. Smart Delivery 25%
Moonshine Inc. Supporter Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Moonshine Inc.: Supporter Pack Add-On 25%
Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
My Friend Peppa Pig Xbox Game Pass 50%
MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
New Tales from the Borderlands Smart Delivery 50%
Octopath Traveler Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Open Country Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
orbit.industries Smart Delivery 40%
Outriders Xbox Game Pass 60%
Outriders Worldslayer Smart Delivery 50%
Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Xbox Game Pass 40%
Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Paw Patrol: Grand Prix Xbox Game Pass 50%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Peppa Pig: World Adventures Smart Delivery 40%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Portal Knights Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
PowerWash Simulator Xbox Game Pass 20%
Prey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Roarr! Jurassic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Rogue Spirit Xbox Series X|S 40%
Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Season Pass – Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Add-On 30%
Serial Cleaners Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox Game Pass 80%
Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Spec Ops The Line Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Smart Delivery 50%
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Smart Delivery 60%
Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe
Edition 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Strategic Mind: Fight for Dominance Smart Delivery 25%
Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Strategic Mind: The Pacific Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Stray Blade Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50%
The Amazing American Circus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Bureau – Hanger 6 R&D Add-On 80%
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
The Darkness Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Darkness II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The DioField Chronicle Smart Delivery 50%
The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
The Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Quarry for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		67%
theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox Game Pass 70%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Assorted Sidearms Pack Add-On 33%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Cuatro Colinas Game Reserve Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Duck and Cover Pack Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Emerald Coast Australia Add-On 15%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Greenhorn Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – High-Tech Hunting Pack Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Hirschfelden Veteran Cosmetic
Pack 		Add-On 20%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Hunter Power Pack Add-On 15%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Master Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – New England Veteran Cosmetic
Pack 		Add-On 25%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Parque Fernando Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Saseka Safari Trophy Lodge Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Smoking Barrels Weapon Pack Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Treestand & Tripod Pack Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Trophy Lodge Spring Creek Manor Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 1 Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 2 Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 3 Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Wild Goose Chase Gear Add-On 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Yukon Valley Add-On 50%
This is the Zodiac Speaking Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Tin Can Smart Delivery 25%
Tin Can – Original Tracks Add-On 25%
Tin Can: Supporter Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot
Adventure 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Complete Edition PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Tycoon Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Underworld Ascendant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Unturned Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Virginia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
We. The Revolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Weedcraft Inc Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Weedcraft Inc & Moonshine Inc – Risky Business Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
World of Final Fantasy Maxima Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
WWE 2K23 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
WWE 2K23 Icon Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
XCOM 2: Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
XCOM: Enemy Within Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – XGS Publisher Sale

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Kingdom for Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
A Kingdom for Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
A World of Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alan Wake Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Alien Hominid HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 67%
BattleBlock Theater Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75%
Blue Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Broken Age Xbox Game Pass 75%
Brütal Legend (Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Costume Quest (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 67%
Crimson Dragon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Darwinia+ Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Day Of The Tentacle Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 67%
Full Throttle Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Fuzion Frenzy (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 – Hivebusters Add-On 50%
Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears Triple Bundle Smart Delivery 67%
Grim Fandango Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Grounded Xbox Game Pass 33%
Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo Infinite (Campaign) Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 75%
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 85%
Hydro Thunder Hurricane Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		67%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Jade Empire Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Joust Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Joy Ride Turbo (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Lost Odyssey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Mass Effect (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 67%
Massive Chalice Xbox Game Pass 75%
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Xbox Game Pass 67%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe 40th Anniversar Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 35%
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 67%
Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Pentiment Xbox Game Pass 33%
Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition PC 75%
Pillars of Eternity: Royal Edition Upgrade Pack Add-On 75%
Pillars of Eternity: The White March Part I Add-On 75%
Pillars of Eternity: The White March Part II Add-On 75%
Portal: Still Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock Add-On 67%
Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack Add-On 67%
Psychonauts Xbox Game Pass 75%
Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 67%
Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 75%
ReCore Xbox Game Pass 67%
Rise of Nations: Extended Edition Add-On 67%
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 67%
Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
ScreamRide Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 67%
Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Sea of Thieves – Deluxe Bundle Add-On 50%
Stacking (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
State of Decay: Breakdown Year-One Add-On 75%
State of Decay: Lifeline Year-One Add-On 75%
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 67%
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Super Meat Boy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 80%
Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox Game Pass 67%
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 70%
Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Zoo Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 67%

Welche Angebote könnt ihr empfehlen? Noch mehr Deals & Sales findet ihr beim Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale und den Deals with Gold.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

