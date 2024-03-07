Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – März 2024
Horror Gallery
STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
Stolen Realm
Valiant Hearts: The Collection
New Star GP
STALKER: Shadow of Chornobyl
Top Racer Collection
STALKER: Clear Sky
ABRISS – build to destroy
STALKER: Call of Prypiat
Manic Mechanics
Dungeons of Shalnor
Greed: The Mad Scientist
Sokobalien
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – 20,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 74,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Pre-Order – 39,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – Xbox Series X
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – PlayStation 5
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – 249,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox One Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 59,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – MVP Edition (Vorbestellung) – 84,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Digital Deluxe Edition (Vorbestellung) – 99,99 €
- Outcast – A New Beginning –
69,99 €– 59,49 €
- Sand Land Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 59,99 €
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Slave Zero X – 24,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Pre-Order – 29,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe – Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Standard Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Tram Simulator Urban Transit –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Monarch Edition – 69,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Standard Edition – 59,99 €
Als gestern bei der Xbox Partner Showcase, Stalker Triology „out now“ stand, wurde es reflexartig gekauft. New Star GP wird der nächste Kandidat und das Wochenende ist somit gerettet. 😁👍🏻
Cool, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home ist da. Das werde ich dann bei Gelegenheit mal zocken.