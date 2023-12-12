Alan Wake 2: Neues Spiel+ und mehr verfügbar

New Game Plus mode

NOTE: To access the New Game Plus mode, a completed playthrough of Alan Wake 2 is required. In New Game Plus, you will find the unlocked weapons in the first available shoebox for the character.

Performance

[PC] Slightly improved performance on by removing some error diagnostics instrumentation.

Reduced memory usage by 16 MB on all platforms.

Improved streaming by removing occasional 10 – 100ms stalls that mostly affected Xbox Series platforms.

A few selected tweaks and optimizations for path tracing and rendering.

Optimized HUD UI content setup so rendering the HUD takes less time. This brings between ~0.5-0.7ms improvements to performance.

The performance upgrade is most visible in the PlayStation 5 Quality mode, where (incredibly) there are up to 1.8ms improvements. Cauldron Lake should be coughing less.

Improved overall quality of the occlusion culling algorithm, improving GPU performance especially on locations with a lot of geometry.

Tutorials

If tutorials are disabled, the player won’t be locked in the diorama when the first investigation clue gathering tutorial would take place…

Tutorial messages are not slowing down player movement speed anymore.

Players can now slow down to walking speed while a Tutorial is open.

Added a timeout to the Tutorial about Fadeouts.

Changed when some Tutorials appear in the Tutorials menu.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could happen during streaming.

Fixed a hang on Xbox that could occur when attempting to suspend the application during launch.

Fixed several infuriating Lua script errors that made the game more stable and less unpredictable.

Visuals

[PC] Improved quality for low ray-tracing preset, fixing flickering fireflies on character’s faces during cinematics.

Fixed broken materials on the garage building in downtown Bright Falls raising property value.

Fixed incorrect rendering culling mode on leaf and coffee pot materials to prevent path tracing issues.

Fixed (or ruined, depending on your view) the “chameleon chair” visible in front of the sauna. It’s not changing color anymore

Flashlight shadows are now prioritized to avoid a blocky look in locations featuring heavy dynamic lights usage.

Improved shadow quality inside the Valhalla Nursing Home to respect the elderly even more.

Somewhat reduced specular aliasing (“shimmering”) on shiny surfaces with a new algorithm.

Audio & localization

Fixed lip sync being off during the cinematic where Saga and Casey arrive at Cauldron Lake.

We are still working on the audio sync being off for some players on Xbox Series and expect to address this in our next update.

Global

Fixed an issue with Koskela Brothers Coffee World ad that prevented some players from unlocking the related trophy.

Father Doll should now be easier to find on the map so that players can complete the last Nursery Rhyme.

Fixed an issue where the player could be blocked by medical balls by resetting the Wellness Centre props when the mission Return 09 starts.

Fixed an issue where skipping a cinematic during Deerfest would bring forth premature darkness by fading the screen to black.

Added heavy duty blockers to stop the player potentially falling out of the world in Return 05 near the Nursing Home.

Removed the force camera look-at of the Dark Substance at the Witch’s Ladle if the player walks away.

Disabled the Reality Switch VFX bleeding in the lodge in Return 04.

Fixed a mysterious blocky shadow in the Sheriff’s station staircase.

Added a loading screen if skipping a cinematic in Initiation 02 so that lighting can take its time to load correctly.

Fixed pesky FBC light arrays in Return 06 and 09 to restore their state after loading a save game, and to show the correct visuals when powered on/off.

Fixed an issue of not being able to pick up some items from red toolboxes after loading into a saved game.

Fixed a rude manuscript page that was visible but not interactive in Valhalla Home forest shack.

Fixed an issue where an invisible collision was active near the Bright Falls Sheriff’s Station, making a section of a nearby street narrower than intended.

Fixed an issue where manuscript pages would stay blank after switching levels when a single page was available in the Mind Place.

Fixed English being sometimes unselectable in the language drop-down menu after changing language.

Found manuscript pages should not show up on the map anymore.

Added UI prompt for items that can be placed from hand to the Case Board.

Fixed an issue where Saga was misplaced on the ladder after being attacked by the Taken in the Overlap.

Made ladder interaction icons better positioned.

Disabled crossbow magnet for dead enemies.

Fixed missing subtitles in cinematics.

The player’s inventory now closes when an enemy grapples the player.

Allow enemies to recover from grapple quick escape when stun ends.

Changed the orientation of the hint on top of the Bright Falls Sheriff Station Cult Stash so that it its more readable.

Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t wield a weapon after being interrupted by being hit in the boss fight at the end of Return 03.

Fixed an issue where in some cases Estevez would not talk to Saga after coming back from the morgue (optional dialogue).

Added a new goal in Initiation 08 after entering the crime scene so that players are not left without objective in the Dark Place.

Fixed an issue where Alan could reload his weapon while simultaneously doing a Light Shift. Seems like a thing he should be able to do, but anyway.

Fixed an issue where Saga could reload invisible weapons even though she was socially bound to not wield weapons in certain areas (kertaus on opintojen äiti).

Fixed an issue where Saga was able to reload the flashlight and other weapons simultaneously causing the unholstered weapon to disappear and reappear after flashlight reload was completed.

[PC] Added drag and drop support for moving items in the Inventory and Shoebox.

[PC] Added a mouse smoothing option (defaulted to on) to prioritize mouse and camera. Movement smoothness over accuracy.