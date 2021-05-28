ATLAS: Sea Forts Inseln erhalten Türme zur Verstärkung

Mit dem ATLAS-Update dieser Woche liefert das Grapeshot-Team wichtige Änderungen an Sea Forts und bietet drei verschiedene Optionen, um eure Flotte zu verstärken.
Drei neue Türme – der Atlantean Spire, der Industrial Generator und der Army of the Damned Pylon – sind für den Bau auf den Inseln von Sea Forts verfügbar, wobei jeder einen anderen Buff für Schiffe auf demselben Server bietet.
Zusätzliche Fehlerbehebungen für PC und Xbox One findet ihr unten in den Patch Notes.
Details zu den Türmen
The Atlantean Spire
Braucht ihr ein wenig Geschwindigkeit? Die Atlantean Spire gibt euch ein wenig zusätzlichen Wind in den Segeln und sorgt für einen Buff von Segelgeschwindigkeit +15 %.
Industrie-Generator
Braucht die Verteidigung einen Schub? Probiert den Industrie-Generator aus, um eure Flotte zu verstärken, indem ihr einen Buff der Schiffsschadensresistenz +15 % bereitstellt.
Armee der Verdammten“-Pylon
Der „Armee der Verdammten“-Pylon fügt Ihrem Arsenal mehr Feuerkraft hinzu und bietet einen Schiffsschadens-Buff von +15 %.
Die Türme können durch Training in Advanced Automation erlernt werden, werden in der Schmiede gebaut und mit Kohle als Brennstoff betrieben. Pro Sea Fort Insel kann nur ein Turm gebaut werden.
**Sea Forts: New Towers with Global Buffs**
Three new towers are available for construction on the Sea Fort islands. Each provides a different buff for ships on the same server.
– Atlantean Spire
- Provides Buff: Sailing Speed +15%
- Craft Requirements: 500 Crystal, 100 Fibers, 600 Stone, 150 Thatch, 300 Wood
– Industrial Generator
- Provides Buff: Ship Damage Resistance +15%
- Craft Requirements: 150 Fibers, 100 Metal, 600 Stone, 100 Thatch, 250 Wood
– Army of the Damned Pylon
- Provides Buff: Ship Damage Boost +15%
- Craft Requirements: 150 Fibers, 300 Hide, 200 Stone, 100 Thatch, 600 Wood
- The towers can be learned by training in Advanced Automation and built at the Smithy and are powered by using coal as fuel
- Only one tower can be built at a Sea Fort island
**Misc:**
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue when grabbing the Yeti with a crab made the Yeti lose collision
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue in which certain weapons could be fired through meshes
- Bug Fix: Fixed issues with buffs lingering on unintentional weapon types
- Bug Fix: Fixed issues which didn’t allow wild seeds to be gathered from vegetables
- Bug Fix: Fixed instances in which Yetis couldn’t harvest certain resources
- Bug Fix: Fixed instances in which certain items could be crafted without the proper cost
- Bug Fix: Claim tower decay is now enabled in PvE
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with platform saddles clipping through structures
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where creatures with platform saddles could be on top of other platform saddles
- Bug Fix: Performance issue related to spyglass and tradewinds
- Bug Fix: Fixed some instances of ship building exploits
- Bug Fix: Fixed ammo stacks not dropped properly when dropped from munitions box
- Peace phase has been removed from Sea Fort Islands
Coole Game, ich habs im EarlyAcces gezockt als es noch recht leer war ab da fand ich schon das es ein coole game ist. Schaut gerne mal rein dort ich kanns empfehlen.