ATLAS: Sea Forts Inseln erhalten Türme zur Verstärkung

**Sea Forts: New Towers with Global Buffs**

Three new towers are available for construction on the Sea Fort islands. Each provides a different buff for ships on the same server.

– Atlantean Spire

Provides Buff: Sailing Speed +15%

Craft Requirements: 500 Crystal, 100 Fibers, 600 Stone, 150 Thatch, 300 Wood

– Industrial Generator

Provides Buff: Ship Damage Resistance +15%

Craft Requirements: 150 Fibers, 100 Metal, 600 Stone, 100 Thatch, 250 Wood

– Army of the Damned Pylon

Provides Buff: Ship Damage Boost +15%

Craft Requirements: 150 Fibers, 300 Hide, 200 Stone, 100 Thatch, 600 Wood

The towers can be learned by training in Advanced Automation and built at the Smithy and are powered by using coal as fuel

Only one tower can be built at a Sea Fort island

**Misc:**