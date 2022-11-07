Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Aktuelle Patch Notes, an diesen Problemen wird gearbeitet

Infinity Ward hatte ein erstes Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II am Wochenende veröffentlicht. Damit wurden Abstürze, Einbrüche der Framerate, Probleme bei der Freischaltung von Tarnungen und einiges mehr behoben.
Die Patch Notes findet ihr am Ende der Meldung.
Ein weiteres Update wird es zum Launch von Season 1 geben, die am 16. November mit Warzone 2.0 und dem neuen Spielmodus DMZ startet.
Bis dahin lässt der Entwickler die Spieler wissen, dass man Daten zu Nutzung und Performance der Waffen sammelt. Mit Season 1 dürfte das erste Balancing der Waffen ins Haus stehen. Details will man noch bereitstellen.
Ebenfalls zum Season Start wird man das Ping-System wieder verfügbar machen. Es musste wegen Fehler deaktiviert werden.
Und auch für diese drei Probleme sind Lösungen in Arbeit:
- Riot-Schild bietet Unbesiegbarkeit gegen Hubschrauber-Schützen und VTOL
- Fehler bei der Verfügbarkeit von DDOS-Feld-Upgrades
- Ein Fehler, der die Höhe von Hubschraubern betrifft, wodurch sie in manchen Fällen die Karte verlassen können.
General Updates
- We’ve addressed a number of crashes affecting players across all platforms including the bug that caused certain players partied-up in game to crash when matchmaking. Last night’s update should provide additional stability in terms of crashing. We will continue to monitor live issue reports and provide resolutions as soon as we are able.
- We have made general game improvements including:
- Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression.
- Fixed framerate drop issues.
- Addressed known freezing issues.
- Overall performance improvements.
- Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.
PC
- A recent NVIDIA hotfix addressed some critical issues. Please make sure you are running the game on drivers 526.61.
- The PC benchmark map has been updated with a more accurate reading of the FPS display.
- Be sure to follow our friends at Beenox for additional updates for MW2 on PC.
Weapons
- We are actively collecting weapon performance/usage data and will provide detailed updates on weapon-balancing with the launch of Season 01.
- Last week we disabled the attachment tuning feature due to an issue affecting players with 4 or more tuned attachments equipped at once. We re-enabled attachment tuning in last night’s update so players should not encounter further issues equipping attachments on a weapon.
Multiplayer
- Enemy or live ping will remain disabled in multiplayer until a fix is implemented with the launch of Season 01. This is due to a bug where ping remained on some players after death. KBM players are currently still able to danger ping.
- The player icon on the minimap will no longer disappear after a player is revived in certain modes.
Maps/Playlists
- We have added Breenbergh Hotel into Third Person Moshpit
- There are no significant map changes, but we have patched various exploits and geometry bugs in the days since launch. We’ll continue to address small fixes through daily updates.
UI/UX
- We continue to refine our UI and will have more details in the Season 01 launch notes.
In addition to changes that we have already made, we are also actively tracking live issues. Some of the known issues at present include:
- We are aware of the following issues and fixes are in the works
- Riot shield provides invincibility against chopper gunner and VTOL
- DDOS Field upgrade availability bug
- A bug affecting helicopter height, which allows them to leave the map in some instances
Dieses Einsatzschild hasse ich generell 🫡
Mal sehen was da noch kommt hatte nämlich keine Probleme und mit dem letzten Update hakt es beim Lobby suchen.
Sozusagen 15sek freeze beim suchen und dann lädt er die Map
mit der neuen bohr Granate kann man die erledigen grade am we probiert bohrt durch das Schild und sprengt dann den Träger 😄
Hab immer nur eine Semtex dabei.
Aber gestern waren die immun gegen den Raketenwerfer