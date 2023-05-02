Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II und Warzone 2.0 haben einen neuen Patch für Season 03 erhalten. Die Änderungen könnt ihr euch hier direkt durchlesen.
Call of Duty Patch-Notes
GENERAL
- Added Tracer preview to Bundles
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the reactive weapon menu text would appear on weapons that are not reactive
- Fixed an issue with Attachment tuning where adjusting one axis and not the other, then saving the weapon as a Custom Blueprint resets tuning
- Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where all weapons would show a maxed out progress bar on the first level in the Receiver tab
- Fixed an issue where the “What’s Hot” menu category was not functioning correctly for some Xbox Players
- Fixed an issue where Prestige icons were displaying incorrectly in the Multiplayer Scoreboard
- Atomgrad Raid Episode 01: Fixed an issue where Players could not equip the oxygen mask between teammates while submerged
RECENTLY UPDATED
- Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard could not be opened or would cause flickering for some Players in Multiplayer matches
WARZONE 2.0 BUG FIXES
Plunder
- Addressed a number of known crashes in Plunder
- Addressed an issue where nameplates were appearing for some Players
DMZ
- Fixed an issue where a Player’s free Contraband weapons would sometimes not equip
- Fixed an issue with the Revive Pistol persisting between some matches as a Field Upgrade despite a Player failing to exfil
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Naja COD hatte seine gute Zeit 2019 als Warzone rausgekommen ist. Viele hoffen jetzt wahrscheinlich auf xDefiant bis der Release endlich da ist und dann werden denke ich viele wechseln. Da kann Activision noch soviel fixen