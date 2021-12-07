Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 49/2021

|2K Ball N’ Brawl-Paket
|29,99€
|DWG
|30,00€
|8-Bit Armies
|2,99€
|Spotlight
|27,00€
|AereA
|2,99€
|Spotlight
|27,00€
|Aground
|11,24€
|Spotlight
|3,75€
|An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
|14,99€
|Spotlight
|5,00€
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|2,00€
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|2,00€
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|2,00€
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|2,00€
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|15,99€
|DWG
|24,00€
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|7,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|14,99€
|DWG
|35,00€
|At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
|4,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Aven Colony
|7,49€
|Spotlight
|22,50€
|Bee Simulator
|11,99€
|Spotlight
|28,00€
|BioShock 2 Remastered
|9,99€
|DWG
|10,00€
|BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|9,99€
|DWG
|10,00€
|BioShock Remastered
|9,99€
|DWG
|10,00€
|Bonkies
|7,49€
|Spotlight
|7,50€
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|22,49€
|DWG
|52,50€
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|39,99€
|DWG
|60,00€
|Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
|34,99€
|DWG
|35,00€
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|9,99€
|DWG
|30,00€
|Buildings Have Feelings Too
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|10,00€
|Bunny Factory
|5,99€
|DWG
|4,00€
|BUTCHER
|2,99€
|Spotlight
|7,00€
|Button City
|14,99€
|Spotlight
|5,00€
|Calico
|8,99€
|Spotlight
|3,00€
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
|11,24€
|Spotlight
|3,75€
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
|11,24€
|Spotlight
|3,75€
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
|11,24€
|Spotlight
|3,75€
|Capcom Beat ‚Em Up Bundle
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|10,00€
|Cardpocalypse
|9,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Carnival Games
|9,99€
|DWG
|30,00€
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|0,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Conglomerate 451: Overloaded
|6,99€
|DWG
|3,00€
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
|3,24€
|Spotlight
|9,75€
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|10,00€
|Defunct
|0,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|0,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|23,09€
|DWG
|46,90€
|Disintegration
|14,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Do Not Feed the Monkeys
|8,11€
|DWG
|4,38€
|EA STAR WARS TRIPLE-BUNDLE
|35,99€
|Spotlight
|54,00€
|Evan’s Remains
|4,89€
|Spotlight
|2,10€
|Extinction
|4,49€
|Spotlight
|25,50€
|Faeria
|4,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|9,89€
|DWG
|20,10€
|Far Cry 4
|9,89€
|DWG
|20,10€
|FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION
|16,49€
|DWG
|33,50€
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|22,49€
|DWG
|67,50€
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe-Edition
|16,49€
|DWG
|38,50€
|Farm Frenzy: Refreshed
|7,49€
|DWG
|2,50€
|Flockers
|4,99€
|Spotlight
|20,00€
|Flying Islands Games Bundle
|7,14€
|DWG
|5,85€
|Galaxy Champions TV
|4,89€
|Spotlight
|2,10€
|Gods Will Fall
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|15,00€
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard Walhai
|23,99€
|DWG
|36,00€
|Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete
|14,99€
|Spotlight
|15,00€
|Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|10,00€
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|14,99€
|Spotlight
|45,00€
|Help Will Come Tomorrow
|5,99€
|DWG
|14,00€
|Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
|14,99€
|DWG
|35,00€
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|9,89€
|Spotlight
|20,10€
|Kona
|2,99€
|Spotlight
|12,00€
|Mahjong Adventure DX
|3,99€
|Spotlight
|4,00€
|Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
|10,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|5,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|12,49€
|Spotlight
|12,49€
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|7,49€
|Spotlight
|7,50€
|Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask
|10,79€
|DWG
|7,20€
|Mighty No. 9
|3,99€
|Spotlight
|16,00€
|My Little Riding Champion
|10,49€
|Spotlight
|24,50€
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1
|4,99€
|Spotlight
|15,00€
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1
|4,99€
|Spotlight
|15,00€
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2
|4,99€
|Spotlight
|15,00€
|Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
|19,99€
|Spotlight
|30,00€
|Night Call
|9,99€
|DWG
|10,00€
|Nine Witches: Family Disruption
|8,99€
|DWG
|9,00€
|Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares
|12,49€
|Spotlight
|12,50€
|Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
|14,87€
|Spotlight
|27,62€
|Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
|8,74€
|Spotlight
|26,25€
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|4,74€
|Spotlight
|14,25€
|Phoenotopia: Awakening
|13,99€
|Spotlight
|6,00€
|PHOGS!
|18,74€
|Spotlight
|6,25€
|Pikuniku
|3,24€
|Spotlight
|9,75€
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|3,99€
|Spotlight
|16,00€
|Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville
|4,49€
|Spotlight
|25,50€
|Potata: fairy flower
|8,99€
|Spotlight
|6,00€
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|15,99€
|Spotlight
|24,00€
|Rayman Legends
|7,49€
|DWG
|22,50€
|Redout – Back to Earth Pack
|2,99€
|Spotlight
|7,00€
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition
|11,99€
|Spotlight
|28,00€
|Reus
|1,49€
|Spotlight
|13,50€
|RIDE
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|18,00€
|Ride 2
|5,99€
|Spotlight
|34,00€
|Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|55,99€
|DWG
|24,00€
|RiMS Racing Xbox One
|24,99€
|DWG
|25,00€
|RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S
|34,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Rock ‚N Racing Bundle
|2,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|6,00€
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
|2,99€
|Spotlight
|12,00€
|Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered
|8,99€
|Spotlight
|21,00€
|Ruvato: Original Complex
|7,49€
|DWG
|7,50€
|Sam & Max Retten die Welt
|14,99€
|DWG
|5,00€
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|7,99€
|Spotlight
|32,00€
|Shadow Gangs
|17,99€
|Spotlight
|6,00€
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology
|37,49€
|DWG
|37,50€
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition
|19,99€
|DWG
|30,00€
|SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition
|19,99€
|Spotlight
|19,99€
|Sonic Mania
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|10,00€
|South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit
|9,89€
|DWG
|20,10€
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|5,99€
|DWG
|9,00€
|Spacebase Startopia
|24,99€
|Spotlight
|25,00€
|Splash Blast Panic
|4,49€
|DWG
|10,50€
|Spy Chameleon
|2,49€
|Spotlight
|2,50€
|Star Crossed
|4,99€
|DWG
|5,00€
|Storm Boy
|1,19€
|Spotlight
|4,80€
|Stunt Kite Party
|0,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|4,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|14,99€
|Spotlight
|15,00€
|Super Party Sports: Football
|0,99€
|Spotlight
|4,00€
|Tangle Tower
|13,99€
|DWG
|6,00€
|Team Sonic Racing
|19,99€
|Spotlight
|20,00€
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|4,99€
|Spotlight
|15,00€
|The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|6,24€
|Spotlight
|18,75€
|The Escapists + The Escapists 2
|8,74€
|Spotlight
|26,25€
|The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
|17,99€
|Spotlight
|42,00€
|The Last Campfire
|5,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|47,99€
|DWG
|32,00€
|The Suicide of Rachel Foster
|3,99€
|Spotlight
|16,00€
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack
|19,79€
|DWG
|40,20€
|The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
|9,44€
|Spotlight
|17,55€
|The Technomancer
|3,99€
|DWG
|6,00€
|The Unicorn Princess
|8,99€
|Spotlight
|21,00€
|Titan Chaser
|3,74€
|Spotlight
|1,25€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|10,49€
|DWG
|59,50€
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|8,99€
|DWG
|21,00€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
|20,99€
|DWG
|49,00€
|Tracks – The Train Set Game
|6,59€
|Spotlight
|13,40€
|Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle
|7,09€
|Spotlight
|14,40€
|Trials Rising
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|10,00€
|TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
|5,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Troll & I
|2,49€
|Spotlight
|7,50€
|Tyler: Model 005
|1,59€
|Spotlight
|6,40€
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
|4,99€
|Spotlight
|20,00€
|UnMetal
|11,04€
|DWG
|5,95€
|UNO
|3,99€
|Spotlight
|6,00€
|UNO Ultimate Edition
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|10,00€
|Unravel-Yarny-Bundle
|7,49€
|Spotlight
|22,50€
|Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition
|11,99€
|Spotlight
|8,00€
|Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
|13,19€
|DWG
|19,80€
|War Tech Fighters
|8,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest
|8,99€
|Spotlight
|6,00€
|Where the Bees Make Honey
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|8,00€
|Wind Peaks
|8,99€
|DWG
|6,00€
|Windbound
|8,99€
|Spotlight
|8,99€
|Wintermoor Tactics Club
|7,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
|8,74€
|Spotlight
|26,25€
|Wuppo
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|18,00€
|WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition
|32,99€
|DWG
|67,00€
|XCOM 2
|4,99€
|DWG
|45,00€
|XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|9,74€
|DWG
|55,25€
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|0,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|14,99€
|Spotlight
|15,00€
|Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
|15,74€
|Spotlight
|29,25€
15 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Cervidae
1640 XP Beginner Level 1 |
07.12.2021 - 06:41 Uhr
0
-
Tempo007
1260 XP Beginner Level 1 |
07.12.2021 - 06:49 Uhr
0
-
aleXdeluXe86
1380 XP Beginner Level 1 |
07.12.2021 - 06:50 Uhr
0
-
Jabinger
19505 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 |
07.12.2021 - 06:58 Uhr
0
Am ehesten interessiert mich noch das Capcom Beat em up Bundle. Final Fight (und die anderen Titel) sind immer wieder eine Runde wert, insbesondere zu zweit.
Vieles war schon im Sale. Hab auf die schnelle nix gefunden gibt aktuell aber eh genug andere Games
Da scheint für mich nichts dabei zu sein, zumindest beim ersten mal lesen.
Schade eigentlich, ich dachte bzw habe gehofft das zu Weihnachten noch starke Sales kommen. So ähnlich wie die Black Friday Geschichte…
Ich traue mir gar kein Spiel mehr zu kaufen, da man nicht weiß ob es vielleicht doch in den Gamepass kommt. Auch wenn manche nur ein paar Euros kosten, würde ich mich ärgern.