Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 49/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 07. bis 13. Dezember 2021

Titel Neuer Preis € Angebot Ersparnis
2K Ball N’ Brawl-Paket 29,99€ DWG 30,00€
8-Bit Armies 2,99€ Spotlight 27,00€
AereA 2,99€ Spotlight 27,00€
Aground 11,24€ Spotlight 3,75€
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs 14,99€ Spotlight 5,00€
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG 1,99€ Spotlight 2,00€
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA 1,99€ Spotlight 2,00€
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN 1,99€ Spotlight 2,00€
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN 1,99€ Spotlight 2,00€
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 15,99€ DWG 24,00€
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 7,99€ DWG 12,00€
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection 14,99€ DWG 35,00€
At Sundown: Shots in the Dark 4,99€ DWG 15,00€
Aven Colony 7,49€ Spotlight 22,50€
Bee Simulator 11,99€ Spotlight 28,00€
BioShock 2 Remastered 9,99€ DWG 10,00€
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition 9,99€ DWG 10,00€
BioShock Remastered 9,99€ DWG 10,00€
Bonkies 7,49€ Spotlight 7,50€
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition 22,49€ DWG 52,50€
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition 39,99€ DWG 60,00€
Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle 34,99€ DWG 35,00€
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 9,99€ DWG 30,00€
Buildings Have Feelings Too 9,99€ Spotlight 10,00€
Bunny Factory 5,99€ DWG 4,00€
BUTCHER 2,99€ Spotlight 7,00€
Button City 14,99€ Spotlight 5,00€
Calico 8,99€ Spotlight 3,00€
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) 11,24€ Spotlight 3,75€
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) 11,24€ Spotlight 3,75€
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) 11,24€ Spotlight 3,75€
Capcom Beat ‚Em Up Bundle 9,99€ Spotlight 10,00€
Cardpocalypse 9,99€ DWG 15,00€
Carnival Games 9,99€ DWG 30,00€
Clouds & Sheep 2 0,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Conglomerate 451: Overloaded 6,99€ DWG 3,00€
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! 3,24€ Spotlight 9,75€
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! 9,99€ Spotlight 10,00€
Defunct 0,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure 0,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Diablo III: Eternal Collection 23,09€ DWG 46,90€
Disintegration 14,99€ DWG 15,00€
Do Not Feed the Monkeys 8,11€ DWG 4,38€
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE-BUNDLE 35,99€ Spotlight 54,00€
Evan’s Remains 4,89€ Spotlight 2,10€
Extinction 4,49€ Spotlight 25,50€
Faeria 4,99€ DWG 15,00€
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition 9,89€ DWG 20,10€
Far Cry 4 9,89€ DWG 20,10€
FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION 16,49€ DWG 33,50€
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition 22,49€ DWG 67,50€
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe-Edition 16,49€ DWG 38,50€
Farm Frenzy: Refreshed 7,49€ DWG 2,50€
Flockers 4,99€ Spotlight 20,00€
Flying Islands Games Bundle 7,14€ DWG 5,85€
Galaxy Champions TV 4,89€ Spotlight 2,10€
Gods Will Fall 9,99€ Spotlight 15,00€
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard Walhai 23,99€ DWG 36,00€
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete 14,99€ Spotlight 15,00€
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash 9,99€ Spotlight 10,00€
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition 14,99€ Spotlight 45,00€
Help Will Come Tomorrow 5,99€ DWG 14,00€
Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition 14,99€ DWG 35,00€
Katamari Damacy REROLL 9,89€ Spotlight 20,10€
Kona 2,99€ Spotlight 12,00€
Mahjong Adventure DX 3,99€ Spotlight 4,00€
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God 10,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Mega Man Legacy Collection 5,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack 12,49€ Spotlight 12,49€
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 7,49€ Spotlight 7,50€
Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask 10,79€ DWG 7,20€
Mighty No. 9 3,99€ Spotlight 16,00€
My Little Riding Champion 10,49€ Spotlight 24,50€
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 4,99€ Spotlight 15,00€
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 4,99€ Spotlight 15,00€
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition 19,99€ Spotlight 30,00€
Night Call 9,99€ DWG 10,00€
Nine Witches: Family Disruption 8,99€ DWG 9,00€
Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares 12,49€ Spotlight 12,50€
Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition 14,87€ Spotlight 27,62€
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 8,74€ Spotlight 26,25€
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition 4,74€ Spotlight 14,25€
Phoenotopia: Awakening 13,99€ Spotlight 6,00€
PHOGS! 18,74€ Spotlight 6,25€
Pikuniku 3,24€ Spotlight 9,75€
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 3,99€ Spotlight 16,00€
Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville 4,49€ Spotlight 25,50€
Potata: fairy flower 8,99€ Spotlight 6,00€
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 15,99€ Spotlight 24,00€
Rayman Legends 7,49€ DWG 22,50€
Redout – Back to Earth Pack 2,99€ Spotlight 7,00€
Redout: Lightspeed Edition 11,99€ Spotlight 28,00€
Reus 1,49€ Spotlight 13,50€
RIDE 1,99€ Spotlight 18,00€
Ride 2 5,99€ Spotlight 34,00€
Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 55,99€ DWG 24,00€
RiMS Racing Xbox One 24,99€ DWG 25,00€
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S 34,99€ DWG 15,00€
Rock ‚N Racing Bundle 2,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX 1,99€ Spotlight 6,00€
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder 2,99€ Spotlight 12,00€
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered 8,99€ Spotlight 21,00€
Ruvato: Original Complex 7,49€ DWG 7,50€
Sam & Max Retten die Welt 14,99€ DWG 5,00€
Scribblenauts Showdown 7,99€ Spotlight 32,00€
Shadow Gangs 17,99€ Spotlight 6,00€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology 37,49€ DWG 37,50€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition 19,99€ DWG 30,00€
SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition 19,99€ Spotlight 19,99€
Sonic Mania 9,99€ Spotlight 10,00€
South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit 9,89€ DWG 20,10€
Space Hulk: Tactics 5,99€ DWG 9,00€
Spacebase Startopia 24,99€ Spotlight 25,00€
Splash Blast Panic 4,49€ DWG 10,50€
Spy Chameleon 2,49€ Spotlight 2,50€
Star Crossed 4,99€ DWG 5,00€
Storm Boy 1,19€ Spotlight 4,80€
Stunt Kite Party 0,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Styx: Shards of Darkness 4,99€ DWG 15,00€
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD 14,99€ Spotlight 15,00€
Super Party Sports: Football 0,99€ Spotlight 4,00€
Tangle Tower 13,99€ DWG 6,00€
Team Sonic Racing 19,99€ Spotlight 20,00€
The Disney Afternoon Collection 4,99€ Spotlight 15,00€
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead 6,24€ Spotlight 18,75€
The Escapists + The Escapists 2 8,74€ Spotlight 26,25€
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet 17,99€ Spotlight 42,00€
The Last Campfire 5,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle 47,99€ DWG 32,00€
The Suicide of Rachel Foster 3,99€ Spotlight 16,00€
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack 19,79€ DWG 40,20€
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition 9,44€ Spotlight 17,55€
The Technomancer 3,99€ DWG 6,00€
The Unicorn Princess 8,99€ Spotlight 21,00€
Titan Chaser 3,74€ Spotlight 1,25€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 10,49€ DWG 59,50€
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 8,99€ DWG 21,00€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition 20,99€ DWG 49,00€
Tracks – The Train Set Game 6,59€ Spotlight 13,40€
Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle 7,09€ Spotlight 14,40€
Trials Rising 9,99€ Spotlight 10,00€
TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE! 5,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Troll & I 2,49€ Spotlight 7,50€
Tyler: Model 005 1,59€ Spotlight 6,40€
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure 4,99€ Spotlight 20,00€
UnMetal 11,04€ DWG 5,95€
UNO 3,99€ Spotlight 6,00€
UNO Ultimate Edition 9,99€ Spotlight 10,00€
Unravel-Yarny-Bundle 7,49€ Spotlight 22,50€
Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition 11,99€ Spotlight 8,00€
Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle 13,19€ DWG 19,80€
War Tech Fighters 8,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest 8,99€ Spotlight 6,00€
Where the Bees Make Honey 1,99€ Spotlight 8,00€
Wind Peaks 8,99€ DWG 6,00€
Windbound 8,99€ Spotlight 8,99€
Wintermoor Tactics Club 7,99€ DWG 12,00€
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D 8,74€ Spotlight 26,25€
Wuppo 1,99€ Spotlight 18,00€
WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition 32,99€ DWG 67,00€
XCOM 2 4,99€ DWG 45,00€
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition 9,74€ DWG 55,25€
Xenon Valkyrie+ 0,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles 14,99€ Spotlight 15,00€
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle 15,74€ Spotlight 29,25€

  1. Cervidae 1640 XP Beginner Level 1 | 07.12.2021 - 06:41 Uhr

    Am ehesten interessiert mich noch das Capcom Beat em up Bundle. Final Fight (und die anderen Titel) sind immer wieder eine Runde wert, insbesondere zu zweit.

    0
  2. Tempo007 1260 XP Beginner Level 1 | 07.12.2021 - 06:49 Uhr

    Vieles war schon im Sale. Hab auf die schnelle nix gefunden gibt aktuell aber eh genug andere Games

    0
  3. aleXdeluXe86 1380 XP Beginner Level 1 | 07.12.2021 - 06:50 Uhr

    Da scheint für mich nichts dabei zu sein, zumindest beim ersten mal lesen.
    Schade eigentlich, ich dachte bzw habe gehofft das zu Weihnachten noch starke Sales kommen. So ähnlich wie die Black Friday Geschichte…

    0
  4. Jabinger 19505 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 07.12.2021 - 06:58 Uhr

    Ich traue mir gar kein Spiel mehr zu kaufen, da man nicht weiß ob es vielleicht doch in den Gamepass kommt. Auch wenn manche nur ein paar Euros kosten, würde ich mich ärgern.

    0

