Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW07/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 14. bis 21. Februar 2023

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace 7,99€ 12,00€
Car Mechanic Simulator Classic 8,49€ 8,50€
Chroma Quaternion 8,99€ 6,00€
Demolish and Build 9,99€ 10,00€
Grand Theft Auto Online: CashCard „Megalodon“ (Xbox Series X|S) 63,74€ 11,25€
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X|S) 19,99€ 20,00€
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition 14,99€ 15,00€
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 29,99€ 30,00€
Grapple Dog 7,49€ 7,50€
Jack Move 13,99€ 6,00€
Kerbal Space Program – History and Parts Pack 4,99€ 5,00€
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition 9,99€ 30,00€
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground 7,49€ 7,50€
L.A. Noire 19,99€ 20,00€
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Clumsy Rush 3,74€ 11,25€
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cyber Protocol 2,49€ 7,50€
Masters of Anima 1,39€ 5,60€
Miden Tower 7,49€ 7,50€
Outbreak Platinum Collection 23,74€ 71,25€
Red Dead Online 9,99€ 10,00€
Red Dead Redemption 2 19,79€ 40,20€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story-Modus 19,99€ 20,00€
Seeds of Resilience 1,39€ 12,60€
Shady Part of Me 4,49€ 10,50€
Sir Lovelot 1,99€ 8,00€
Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire 6,99€ 7,00€
SnowRunner – 1-Anniversary Edition 29,99€ 20,00€
Space Raiders in Space 5,94€ 11,05€
Star Hunter DX 4,49€ 4,50€
The Ascent 10,49€ 19,50€
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters 4,74€ 14,25€
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle 35,99€ 44,00€
The Surge 4,49€ 10,50€
Timothy vs the Aliens 6,79€ 10,20€
Train Station Renovation 7,99€ 8,00€
Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast 7,99€ 12,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – 2K Publisher Sale – 07. bis 21. Februar 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
BioShock: The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Borderlands 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle Add-On 60%
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Borderlands: Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle Add-On 60%
Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
NBA 2K23 for Xbox One Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
NBA 2K23 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		67%
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
New Tales from the Borderlands Smart Delivery 50%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack Add-On 25%
PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Prey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Spec Ops The Line Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Darkness Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Darkness II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Quarry for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot
Adventure 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass Add-On 35%
WWE 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
WWE 2K22 Season Pass for Xbox One Add-On 75%
WWE 2K22 Season Pass for Xbox Series X|S Add-On 75%
XCOM 2: Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%

