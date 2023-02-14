Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW07/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.
Inhaltsverzeichnis:
Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 14. bis 21. Februar 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – 2K Publisher Sale – 07. bis 21. Februar 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|BioShock: The Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Borderlands 3
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Borderlands: Legendary Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Duke Nukem Forever
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Mafia: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Mafia: Trilogy
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|NBA 2K23 for Xbox One
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|NBA 2K23 for Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|67%
|NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition
|Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|New Tales from the Borderlands
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|PGA TOUR 2K23
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition
|Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition
|Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Prey
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spec Ops The Line
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|The Darkness
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|The Darkness II
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|The Misadventures PB Winterbottom
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|The Quarry for Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|The Quarry – Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot
Adventure
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition
|Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
|Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|WWE 2K22 for Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition
|Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|WWE 2K22 Season Pass for Xbox One
|Add-On
|75%
|WWE 2K22 Season Pass for Xbox Series X|S
|Add-On
|75%
|XCOM 2: Collection
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten ist in Bearbeitung!
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands wär interessant…die Standard Edition hat kein SeriesX Upgrade, kann das sein?