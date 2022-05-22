Digital Showcase 2022: Indie Live Expo 2022 Live-Stream 2 gestartet

Heute geht die Indie Live Expo 2022 in die zweite Runde.
„Tag 2: Premiere“ bietet Weltpremieren brandneuer, unangekündigter Spiele und neue Informationen zu bereits angekündigten Spielen sowie ein Feature „Indie Studios Around the World“ mit Live-Auftritten.
Des Weiteren könnt ihr beim Indie Expo Sale reichlich Geld sparen:
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie Expo Sale – 17. bis 23. Mai 2022
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|A HERO AND A GARDEN
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|A YEAR OF SPRINGS
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Angels of Death
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Boyfriend Dungeon
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Bright Memory
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|Coffee Talk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Darkestville Castle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Discolored
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|35%
|Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|20%
|Giraffe and Annika
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Headliner: NoviNews
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Henchman Story
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Imagine Earth
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|KAMIKO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|LA-MULANA
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|LA-MULANA 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Mechstermination Force
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Moon Hunters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Phoenotopia: Awakening
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Pupperazzi
|Xbox Game Pass
|15%
|Raji: An Ancient Epiс
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Rising Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Shing!
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|Space Moth Lunar Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Speed Limit
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Spider Solitaire F
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Star Hunter DX
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|SubaraCity
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Tetragon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|The Good Life
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|The Sealed Ampoule
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Vambrace: Cold Soul
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|When the Past was Around
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Yuoni
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
