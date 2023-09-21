EA SPORTS WRC 23: Alle Fahrzeuge und Rennklassen in einer Liste

EA SPORTS WRC 23 erscheint im November und bietet euch über 600 km Strecke mit mehr als 200 Etappen an 17 verschiedenen WRC-Schauplätzen. Falls ihr euch jetzt auch fragt: Welche Autos und Klassen bietet EA SPORTS WRC 23? Dann gibt es hier die Antwort in einer umfangreichen Liste für euch.
WRC Car List
- Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID
- Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID
- Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID
WRC2 Cars
- Citroën C3 Rally2
- Ford Fiesta Rally2
- Hyundai i20 N Rally2
- ŠKODA Fabia Rally2 Evo
- ŠKODA Fabia RS Rally2
- Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
Junior WRC
- Ford Fiesta Rally3
World Rally Cars 2017-2021
- Ford Fiesta WRC
- Volkswagen Polo 2017
World Rally Cars 1997-2011
- Citroën C4 WRC
- Citroën Xsara WRC
- Ford Focus RS Rally 2001
- Ford Focus RS Rally 2008
- MINI Countryman Rally Edition
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI
- Peugeot 206 Rally
- Seat Córdoba WRC
- ŠKODA Fabia WRC
- SUBARU Impreza 1998
- SUBARU Impreza 2001
- SUBARU Impreza 2008
Rally2 *
- Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2
- Peugeot 208 T16 R5
Rally4 Cars
- Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4
- Opel Adam R2
- Peugeot 208 Rally4
- Renault Twingo II
NR4/R4
- McRae R4
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
- SUBARU WRX STI NR4
S2000
- Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000
- Opel Corsa S2000
- Peugeot 207 S2000
S1600
- Citroën C2 Super 1600
- Citroën Saxo Super 1600
- Ford Puma S1600
- Renault Clio S1600
F2 Kit Cars
- Ford Escort Mk 6 Maxi
- Peugeot 306 Maxi
- Renault Maxi Mégane
- Seat Ibiza Kit Car
- Vauxhall Astra Rally Car
- Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car
Group A
- Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- Lancia Delta HF Integrale
- Mitsubishi Galant VR4
- SUBARU Impreza 1995
- SUBARU Legacy RS
Group B (4WD) Car List
- Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)
- Ford RS200
- Lancia Delta S4
- MG Metro 6R4
- Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2
Group B (RWD)
- BMW M1 Procar Rally
- Lancia 037 Evo 2
- Opel Manta 400
- Porsche 911 SC RS
H3 (RWD)
- BMW M3 Evo Rally
- Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport
- Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- Lancia Stratos
- Opel Ascona 400
- Renault 5 Turbo
H2 (RWD)
- Alpine Renault A110 1600 S
- Fiat 131 Abarth Rally
- Ford Escort MK2
- Hillman Avenger
- Opel Kadett C GT/E
- Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
H2 (FWD)
- Peugeot 205 GTI
- Peugeot 309 GTI
- Volkswagen Golf GTI
H1 (FWD)
- Lancia Fulvia HF
- MINI Cooper S
- Vauxhall Nova Sport
Builder Cars
- WRC Builder Car
- WRC2 Builder Car *
- Junior WRC Builder Car
* Alle WRC2-Fahrzeuge können in der Rally2-Fahrzeugklasse antreten.
EA SPORTS WRC 23 ist das offizielle Spiel zur FIA World Rally Championship, welches am 03. November für PS5, Xbox Series X|S und PC via EA App, Epic Store und Steam erscheinen wird.