EA SPORTS WRC 23: Alle Fahrzeuge und Rennklassen in einer Liste

0 Autor: , in News / EA SPORTS WRC 23
Übersicht
Image: Electronic Arts

In einer neuen Liste werden euch alle Fahrzeuge und Rennklassen aus EA SPORTS WRC 23 genauer vorgestellt.

EA SPORTS WRC 23 erscheint im November und bietet euch über 600 km Strecke mit mehr als 200 Etappen an 17 verschiedenen WRC-Schauplätzen. Falls ihr euch jetzt auch fragt: Welche Autos und Klassen bietet EA SPORTS WRC 23? Dann gibt es hier die Antwort in einer umfangreichen Liste für euch.

WRC Car List

  • Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID
  • Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID
  • Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID

WRC2 Cars

  • Citroën C3 Rally2
  • Ford Fiesta Rally2
  • Hyundai i20 N Rally2
  • ŠKODA Fabia Rally2 Evo
  • ŠKODA Fabia RS Rally2
  • Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

Junior WRC

  • Ford Fiesta Rally3

World Rally Cars 2017-2021

  • Ford Fiesta WRC
  • Volkswagen Polo 2017

World Rally Cars 1997-2011

  • Citroën C4 WRC
  • Citroën Xsara WRC
  • Ford Focus RS Rally 2001
  • Ford Focus RS Rally 2008
  • MINI Countryman Rally Edition
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI
  • Peugeot 206 Rally
  • Seat Córdoba WRC
  • ŠKODA Fabia WRC
  • SUBARU Impreza 1998
  • SUBARU Impreza 2001
  • SUBARU Impreza 2008

Rally2 *

  • Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2
  • Peugeot 208 T16 R5

Rally4 Cars

  • Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4
  • Opel Adam R2
  • Peugeot 208 Rally4
  • Renault Twingo II

NR4/R4

  • McRae R4
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
  • SUBARU WRX STI NR4

S2000

  • Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000
  • Opel Corsa S2000
  • Peugeot 207 S2000

S1600

  • Citroën C2 Super 1600
  • Citroën Saxo Super 1600
  • Ford Puma S1600
  • Renault Clio S1600

F2 Kit Cars

  • Ford Escort Mk 6 Maxi
  • Peugeot 306 Maxi
  • Renault Maxi Mégane
  • Seat Ibiza Kit Car
  • Vauxhall Astra Rally Car
  • Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car

Group A

  • Ford Escort RS Cosworth
  • Lancia Delta HF Integrale
  • Mitsubishi Galant VR4
  • SUBARU Impreza 1995
  • SUBARU Legacy RS

Group B (4WD) Car List

  • Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)
  • Ford RS200
  • Lancia Delta S4
  • MG Metro 6R4
  • Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2

Group B (RWD)

  • BMW M1 Procar Rally
  • Lancia 037 Evo 2
  • Opel Manta 400
  • Porsche 911 SC RS

H3 (RWD)

  • BMW M3 Evo Rally
  • Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport
  • Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
  • Lancia Stratos
  • Opel Ascona 400
  • Renault 5 Turbo

H2 (RWD)

  • Alpine Renault A110 1600 S
  • Fiat 131 Abarth Rally
  • Ford Escort MK2
  • Hillman Avenger
  • Opel Kadett C GT/E
  • Talbot Sunbeam Lotus

H2 (FWD)

  • Peugeot 205 GTI
  • Peugeot 309 GTI
  • Volkswagen Golf GTI

H1 (FWD)

  • Lancia Fulvia HF
  • MINI Cooper S
  • Vauxhall Nova Sport

Builder Cars

  • WRC Builder Car
  • WRC2 Builder Car *
  • Junior WRC Builder Car

* Alle WRC2-Fahrzeuge können in der Rally2-Fahrzeugklasse antreten.

EA SPORTS WRC 23 ist das offizielle Spiel zur FIA World Rally Championship, welches am 03. November für PS5, Xbox Series X|S und PC via EA App, Epic Store und Steam erscheinen wird.

Quelle
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu EA SPORTS WRC 23

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort