FIFA 22: Update entfernt russische Nationalmannschaft und Teams

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated CONMEBOL competitions. Updated CONMEBOL Libertadores seeding in Career Mode and Tournaments. Updated CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana competition structure for Career Mode. Added clubs who qualified for the 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana group stages where appropriate and updated rosters for existing clubs. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADirect for updates on when this will be live in-game.

Updated some player portraits, kits, badges, ad boards, trophies, flags, logos, banners, broadcast and presentation packages, and interview backdrops.

Favorite Club selection has been changed to PSG if the Russian national team or any other Russian team was previously selected.

Removed the Otkritie Bank Arena.

Removed the Russian national team and other Russian teams. Arena player and goalkeeper selections have been changed to PSG players if players from the Russian national team or any other Russian team were previously selected. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADirect for updates on when this will be live in-game.



Gameplay

Addressed the following issue:

In a rare situation, the player controlled goalkeeper did not drop the ball when requested, preventing the match from resuming normally.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Packs of the same name were opened in the order they were received instead of the player selection. This issue has been previously posted on the EASF Tracker.

The match lobby Ping Indicator did not always display correctly and would sometimes incorrectly show nine digit numbers. This was a visual issue only and had no impact on a player’s connection. This issue has been previously posted on the EASF Tracker.

Some Badge Items incorrectly displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

The Russian national team and other Russian teams are no longer available in any competition when starting a new save. As a result, these teams will not be present in any competition and players cannot be offered a Russian national team management contract.

Added a new intro video for the CONMEBOL Sudamericana competition.

Pro Clubs

Made the following changes: