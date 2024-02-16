Gaming: DICE Awards: Forza Motorsport und weitere Gewinner

Zu den diesjährigen Gewinnern des DICE Awards zählt Forza Motorsport. Es wurde zum Rennspiel des Jahres gekürt. Diablo IV wurde zum besten Online-Spiel des Jahres.
Die großen Gewinner in diesem Jahr sind das Actionspiel Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 mit sechs bzw. Rollenspiel Baldur’s Gate 3 mit fünf Auszeichnungen.
Hier die Liste aller Gewinner:
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Alan Wake 2
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Action Game of the Year: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter 6
- Racing Game of the Year: Forza Motorsport
- Role-Playing Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 23
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Dune: Spice Wars
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: COCOON
- Mobile Game of the Year: WHAT THE CAR?
- Online Game of the Year: Diablo IV
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.
22 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Glückwunsch an Baldurs gate 3 für Dice goty.Glückwunsch an spidey für 9 preise.
LOL.
„Online Game of the Year: Diablo IV“!!! XD
Was waren denn da die alternativen?!
Freut mich, dass unter anderem auch FM gewonnen hat