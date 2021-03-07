Halo Infinite: Dan Ayoub verlässt Microsoft nach 11 Jahren

0 Autor: , in News / Halo Infinite

Dan Ayoub, ehemaliger Studioleiter bei Halo, verlässt Microsoft nach 11 Jahren.

Nach mehr als 11 Jahren verabschiedet sich Dan Ayoub, ehemaliger Studioleiter bei Halo von Microsoft, um sich neuen Zielen zu widmen.

Er war Executive Producer bei 343 Industries und ausführender Produzent für die Veröffentlichung von Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo: Spartan Assault und Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Im Mai 2017 verließ Dan Ayoub 343 Industries, um in der Mixed-Reality-Abteilung von Microsoft Studios zu arbeiten.

Wir wünschen Dan alles Gute auf seinem neuen Weg und das Beste für seine Zukunft!

= Partnerlinks

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort