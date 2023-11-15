Lies of P: Neue Kostüme und Anpassungen per Update

New Features and Content

New costumes have been added to the game.

After installing the latest update, the following items can be found in the ‚Equipment‘ and ‚Bag‘ menu.

‚Alchemist’s Hat‘

‚Treasure Hunter’s Mask‘

‚Treasure Hunter’s Hunting Apparel‘

‚Illusory Emerald Glasses‘

Added a new category to the Costume menu.

Now players can equip the ‚Mask‘ and ‚Accessory‘ together in the Hair section in the costume menu.

Short Grey Hair‘ has been added to the game.

Available after reaching any of the game’s ending for the first time.

Available at ‚Geppetto’s Tools‘.

Add a new option to adjust the Subtitle’s size.

Can be adjusted by [Settings -> Gameplay -> Subtitle size]

Balance and Content Improvements

Decreased Field Difficulty

Adjusted the attack speed of some monsters to make their attack more intuitive.

Increased the duration of stance breaks for some monsters.

Adjusted the spawn locations of some monsters and traps to fit better with the flow of the game.

The P-Organ, ‚Rising Dodge‘ has been changed to a default ability

Retain Guard Regain upon Pulse Cell use‘ has been added to the P-Organ system to replace ‚Rising Dodge‘.

Combat Balance Adjustments

Increased the damage of some weapons.

Increased some weapons to trigger stance breaks to monsters more frequently.

Now relatively lighter Blades will gain more ‚Guard Regain‘, while heavier Blades gain less ‚Guard Regain‘.

Decreased the delay after an attack and the time to charge a ‚Charge Attack‘ for some heavy handles.

Now some heavier handles will have a faster attack speed depending on the assembled blade.

Adjusted the ‚Destruction Damage‘ inflicted to monsets by a ‚Perfect Guard‘.

The weapon ‚Puppet’s Saber Blade‘ will now have increased stats after enhancing.

Increased the movement distance while using the ‚Proof of Humanity‘ weapon’s attack skill.

Increased the damage reduction rate while guarding the weapon ‚Etiquette‘ but reduced the fable’s charge amount for a set period of time when attacking.

Enhanced the attack tracking mechanism after successfully performing the Fable Arts, ‚Guard Parry‘.

Increased the damage buff of ‚Bell of Provocation‘ to the player.

„The Attribute Status Ailments will now stack faster for the following Fable Arts:

– ‚Thunderstrike‘

– ‚Flamestrike‘

– ‚Acid Slash'“

Increased the damage of Fatal Attacks to better scale with the players stats.

Increased the attack radius and tracking mechanism of the Legion Arm, ‚Aegis III – Counter Charge‘.

The pillars in the ‚Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco’s room will now only be destroyed by Fuoco’s Fury Attacks.

Added new itmes to the NPC ‚Polendina’s Shop.

2 more Quartz can be purchased during the early stages of the game.

After expanding the shop for the 1st time, 1 additional ‚Quartz‘ can be purchased. (Yes, 1 more Quartz.)

After expanding the shop for the 3rd time, 2 additional ‚Full Moonstone of the Covenant‘ can be purchased.

Bug Fixes