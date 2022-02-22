Life is Strange Remastered Collection: Xbox Patch erscheint Ende der Woche

See below for what we are working towards for Patch A

Before the Storm: Remastered

All Released Platforms

· Missing character accessory textures fix

· Zombie Crypt outfit selection and all outfits geometry improvements

· Character facial animation improvements

· UI, subtitle, and functionality improvements

· Updated credits

· Updated epilogue

PC Steam

· Cloud saving now available

· Manual screen resizing in window mode

· Character movement and animation improvements

· Character accessory texture and outfit geometry improvements

PlayStation

· (PS4/Pro) Crash and stability fixes

· (PS4/Pro) UI, Game Launch and Loading screen improvements and fixes

· (PS4/PS4 Pro) Protection and stability improvements to save data

· (PS5) Texture improvements and sunlight visibility fixes

Stadia

· Coloration, lighting fixes, and missing detail added to characters

· Character movement and animation improvements

· Environment object fixes

· Zombie Crypt outfit availability fix

Life is Strange: Remastered

All Released Platforms

· Facial animation improvements

· Lighting fixes

· Further audio (including UI audio) and subtitle fixes

· UI localisation, UI highlight, text and menu improvements

· Character Bio and journal UI improvements

· Outline Effect improvements

· Tutorial implementation fixes

· Credits fixes

· Gameworld transition, interactivity, and loading screen improvements

· Keyboard/Mouse detectability fixes

PC Steam

· Animation improvements

· SMS and Journal user experience improvements

· Various Hotspot fixes

· Reflection and camera view fixes

· Rewind ability fixes

PlayStation

· (PS4) Friends Stats fixes

· (PS4) Fixes to cinematics, dialogue, and ambient audio

· (PS4/PS4 Pro) How to play improvements

· (PS5) Animation improvements

· (PS5) SMS and Journal user experience improvements

· (PS5) Reflection and camera view fixes

Xbox

· (All) Black and white screen fixes

· (All) Reflection and camera view fixes

· (All) Photo Transition Scenes missing Audio

· (All) Save data changes after exiting the game on Ep 5 Parking Lot Focus

Stadia

· Black and white screen fixes

· Various Hotspot fixes

· Fixes to cinematics, dialogue, and ambient audio

· Photo Transition Scenes missing Audio

Patch B – Due Early March on all released platforms

See below for what we are working towards for Patch B

Life is Strange Remastered

All Released Platforms

· Fixes to character miscoloration after extended play, removing the need to restart console

· High gamma settings causing pixelation and blown out or incorrect colors fix

· Missing scene of chair moving and exiting bedroom window fix

· Lighting flickers fix

· Max animation improvements

PC Steam

· Specific cinematics with muted audio fixed

· Video resolution options are shown as DNL and game is windowed on Ultrawide monitors fix

· Sun is missing during end of eclipse scene fix

· Instances of loading screens appearing dark/pixelated

PlayStation

· (PS5) Implemented 60 FPS rendering mode for Gen 9 consoles

· (PS4/PS5) Specific cinematics with muted audio fixed

· (PS4/PS5) Solar Flare causing graphic corruption on Main Menu fix

· (PS4/PS5) Graphical corruption occurs at the edge of the screen fix

Xbox

· (XB Series X) Implement 60 FPS rendering mode for Gen 9 consoles

Stadia

· Specific cinematics with muted audio fix

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered

All Released Platforms

· Character discoloration fixes

· Instances of Visual Degradation

PC/Steam: Updated Farewell Episode