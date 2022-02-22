Life is Strange Remastered Collection: Xbox Patch erscheint Ende der Woche

Square Enix hat offiziell bekannt gegeben, dass ein erster Patch für Life is Strange Remastered Collection für PlayStation und Steam veröffentlicht wurde. Der Xbox Patch erscheint aber erst gegen Ende der Woche. Stadia-Kunden müssen ebenfalls noch warten.
See below for what we are working towards for Patch A
Before the Storm: Remastered
All Released Platforms
· Missing character accessory textures fix
· Zombie Crypt outfit selection and all outfits geometry improvements
· Character facial animation improvements
· UI, subtitle, and functionality improvements
· Updated credits
· Updated epilogue
PC Steam
· Cloud saving now available
· Manual screen resizing in window mode
· Character movement and animation improvements
· Character accessory texture and outfit geometry improvements
PlayStation
· (PS4/Pro) Crash and stability fixes
· (PS4/Pro) UI, Game Launch and Loading screen improvements and fixes
· (PS4/PS4 Pro) Protection and stability improvements to save data
· (PS5) Texture improvements and sunlight visibility fixes
Stadia
· Coloration, lighting fixes, and missing detail added to characters
· Character movement and animation improvements
· Environment object fixes
· Zombie Crypt outfit availability fix
Life is Strange: Remastered
All Released Platforms
· Facial animation improvements
· Lighting fixes
· Further audio (including UI audio) and subtitle fixes
· UI localisation, UI highlight, text and menu improvements
· Character Bio and journal UI improvements
· Outline Effect improvements
· Tutorial implementation fixes
· Credits fixes
· Gameworld transition, interactivity, and loading screen improvements
· Keyboard/Mouse detectability fixes
PC Steam
· Animation improvements
· SMS and Journal user experience improvements
· Various Hotspot fixes
· Reflection and camera view fixes
· Rewind ability fixes
PlayStation
· (PS4) Friends Stats fixes
· (PS4) Fixes to cinematics, dialogue, and ambient audio
· (PS4/PS4 Pro) How to play improvements
· (PS5) Animation improvements
· (PS5) SMS and Journal user experience improvements
· (PS5) Reflection and camera view fixes
Xbox
· (All) Black and white screen fixes
· (All) Reflection and camera view fixes
· (All) Photo Transition Scenes missing Audio
· (All) Save data changes after exiting the game on Ep 5 Parking Lot Focus
Stadia
· Black and white screen fixes
· Various Hotspot fixes
· Fixes to cinematics, dialogue, and ambient audio
· Photo Transition Scenes missing Audio
Patch B – Due Early March on all released platforms
See below for what we are working towards for Patch B
Life is Strange Remastered
All Released Platforms
· Fixes to character miscoloration after extended play, removing the need to restart console
· High gamma settings causing pixelation and blown out or incorrect colors fix
· Missing scene of chair moving and exiting bedroom window fix
· Lighting flickers fix
· Max animation improvements
PC Steam
· Specific cinematics with muted audio fixed
· Video resolution options are shown as DNL and game is windowed on Ultrawide monitors fix
· Sun is missing during end of eclipse scene fix
· Instances of loading screens appearing dark/pixelated
PlayStation
· (PS5) Implemented 60 FPS rendering mode for Gen 9 consoles
· (PS4/PS5) Specific cinematics with muted audio fixed
· (PS4/PS5) Solar Flare causing graphic corruption on Main Menu fix
· (PS4/PS5) Graphical corruption occurs at the edge of the screen fix
Xbox
· (XB Series X) Implement 60 FPS rendering mode for Gen 9 consoles
Stadia
· Specific cinematics with muted audio fix
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered
All Released Platforms
· Character discoloration fixes
· Instances of Visual Degradation
PC/Steam: Updated Farewell Episode
1 Kommentar
Nehcoj81
22.02.2022 - 12:06 Uhr
22.02.2022 - 12:06 Uhr
Mehr als überfällig. Ich hatte die Remastered Versionen bei der Ultimate Edition von True Colors dabei. Allerdings passt die Belichtung aktuell gar nicht, allgemein wirken die Remastered unnötig. Ich spiel aber nach dem Patch auf jeden Fall nochmal rein.