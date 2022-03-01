Life is Strange Remastered Collection: Patch A auf allen Plattformen verfügbar

Die Life is Strange Remastered Collection ist nicht ganz fehlerfrei erschienen. Daher wurden zur Behebung diverser Probleme bereits Verbesserungen angekündigt.
Wie Square Enix informiert, ist Patch A jetzt ab sofort verfügbar. Er kümmert sich um Korrekturen für die Spiele Life is Strange: Before the Storm: Remastered und Life is Strange Remastered.
Alle Details zum aktuellen Patch findet ihr in den nachstehenden Patch Notes. Der nächste Patch wird für Anfang März erwartet.
Patch A – Rollout due to begin on released platforms week commencing Feb 21st
See below for what we are working towards for Patch A
Before the Storm: Remastered
All Released Platforms
- Missing character accessory textures fix
- Zombie Crypt outfit selection and all outfits geometry improvements
- Character facial animation improvements
- UI, subtitle, and functionality improvements
- Updated credits
- Updated epilogue
PC Steam
- Cloud saving now available
- Manual screen resizing in window mode
- Character movement and animation improvements
- Character accessory texture and outfit geometry improvements
- PlayStation
- (PS4/Pro) Crash and stability fixes
- (PS4/Pro) UI, Game Launch and Loading screen improvements and fixes
- (PS4/PS4 Pro) Protection and stability improvements to save data
- (PS5) Texture improvements and sunlight visibility fixes
Stadia
- Coloration, lighting fixes, and missing detail added to characters
- Character movement and animation improvements
- Environment object fixes
- Zombie Crypt outfit availability fix
Life is Strange: Remastered
All Released Platforms
- Facial animation improvements
- Lighting fixes
- Further audio (including UI audio) and subtitle fixes
- UI localisation, UI highlight, text and menu improvements
- Character Bio and journal UI improvements
- Outline Effect improvements
- Tutorial implementation fixes
- Credits fixes
- Gameworld transition, interactivity, and loading screen improvements
- Keyboard/Mouse detectability fixes
PC Steam
- Animation improvements
- SMS and Journal user experience improvements
- Various Hotspot fixes
- Reflection and camera view fixes
- Rewind ability fixes
PlayStation
- (PS4) Friends Stats fixes
- (PS4) Fixes to cinematics, dialogue, and ambient audio
- (PS4/PS4 Pro) How to play improvements
- (PS5) Animation improvements
- (PS5) SMS and Journal user experience improvements
- (PS5) Reflection and camera view fixes
Xbox
- (All) Black and white screen fixes
- (All) Reflection and camera view fixes
- (All) Photo Transition Scenes missing Audio
- (All) Save data changes after exiting the game on Ep 5 Parking Lot Focus
Stadia
- Black and white screen fixes
- Various Hotspot fixes
- Fixes to cinematics, dialogue, and ambient audio
- Photo Transition Scenes missing Audio