Life is Strange Remastered Collection: Patch A auf allen Plattformen verfügbar

Patch A – Rollout due to begin on released platforms week commencing Feb 21st

See below for what we are working towards for Patch A

Before the Storm: Remastered

All Released Platforms

Missing character accessory textures fix

Zombie Crypt outfit selection and all outfits geometry improvements

Character facial animation improvements

UI, subtitle, and functionality improvements

Updated credits

Updated epilogue

PC Steam

Cloud saving now available

Manual screen resizing in window mode

Character movement and animation improvements

Character accessory texture and outfit geometry improvements

PlayStation

(PS4/Pro) Crash and stability fixes

(PS4/Pro) UI, Game Launch and Loading screen improvements and fixes

(PS4/PS4 Pro) Protection and stability improvements to save data

(PS5) Texture improvements and sunlight visibility fixes

Stadia

Coloration, lighting fixes, and missing detail added to characters

Character movement and animation improvements

Environment object fixes

Zombie Crypt outfit availability fix

Life is Strange: Remastered

All Released Platforms

Facial animation improvements

Lighting fixes

Further audio (including UI audio) and subtitle fixes

UI localisation, UI highlight, text and menu improvements

Character Bio and journal UI improvements

Outline Effect improvements

Tutorial implementation fixes

Credits fixes

Gameworld transition, interactivity, and loading screen improvements

Keyboard/Mouse detectability fixes

PC Steam

Animation improvements

SMS and Journal user experience improvements

Various Hotspot fixes

Reflection and camera view fixes

Rewind ability fixes

PlayStation

(PS4) Friends Stats fixes

(PS4) Fixes to cinematics, dialogue, and ambient audio

(PS4/PS4 Pro) How to play improvements

(PS5) Animation improvements

(PS5) SMS and Journal user experience improvements

(PS5) Reflection and camera view fixes

Xbox

(All) Black and white screen fixes

(All) Reflection and camera view fixes

(All) Photo Transition Scenes missing Audio

(All) Save data changes after exiting the game on Ep 5 Parking Lot Focus

Stadia