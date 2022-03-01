Life is Strange Remastered Collection: Patch A auf allen Plattformen verfügbar

0 Autor: , in News / Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Für die Life is Strange Remastered Collection ist Patch A mit Verbesserungen jetzt auf allen Plattformen verfügbar.

Die Life is Strange Remastered Collection ist nicht ganz fehlerfrei erschienen. Daher wurden zur Behebung diverser Probleme bereits Verbesserungen angekündigt.

Wie Square Enix informiert, ist Patch A jetzt ab sofort verfügbar. Er kümmert sich um Korrekturen für die Spiele Life is Strange: Before the Storm: Remastered und Life is Strange Remastered.

Alle Details zum aktuellen Patch findet ihr in den nachstehenden Patch Notes. Der nächste Patch wird für Anfang März erwartet.

Patch A – Patch Notes

Patch A – Rollout due to begin on released platforms week commencing Feb 21st

See below for what we are working towards for Patch A

Before the Storm: Remastered

All Released Platforms

  • Missing character accessory textures fix
  • Zombie Crypt outfit selection and all outfits geometry improvements
  • Character facial animation improvements
  • UI, subtitle, and functionality improvements
  • Updated credits
  • Updated epilogue

PC Steam

  • Cloud saving now available
  • Manual screen resizing in window mode
  • Character movement and animation improvements
  • Character accessory texture and outfit geometry improvements
  • PlayStation
  • (PS4/Pro) Crash and stability fixes
  • (PS4/Pro) UI, Game Launch and Loading screen improvements and fixes
  • (PS4/PS4 Pro) Protection and stability improvements to save data
  • (PS5) Texture improvements and sunlight visibility fixes

Stadia

  • Coloration, lighting fixes, and missing detail added to characters
  • Character movement and animation improvements
  • Environment object fixes
  • Zombie Crypt outfit availability fix

Life is Strange: Remastered

All Released Platforms

  • Facial animation improvements
  • Lighting fixes
  • Further audio (including UI audio) and subtitle fixes
  • UI localisation, UI highlight, text and menu improvements
  • Character Bio and journal UI improvements
  • Outline Effect improvements
  • Tutorial implementation fixes
  • Credits fixes
  • Gameworld transition, interactivity, and loading screen improvements
  • Keyboard/Mouse detectability fixes

PC Steam

  • Animation improvements
  • SMS and Journal user experience improvements
  • Various Hotspot fixes
  • Reflection and camera view fixes
  • Rewind ability fixes

PlayStation

  • (PS4) Friends Stats fixes
  • (PS4) Fixes to cinematics, dialogue, and ambient audio
  • (PS4/PS4 Pro) How to play improvements
  • (PS5) Animation improvements
  • (PS5) SMS and Journal user experience improvements
  • (PS5) Reflection and camera view fixes

Xbox

  • (All) Black and white screen fixes
  • (All) Reflection and camera view fixes
  • (All) Photo Transition Scenes missing Audio
  • (All) Save data changes after exiting the game on Ep 5 Parking Lot Focus

Stadia

  • Black and white screen fixes
  • Various Hotspot fixes
  • Fixes to cinematics, dialogue, and ambient audio
  • Photo Transition Scenes missing Audio

Quelle
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort