No Man’s Sky: Kostenlose Beachhead-Expedition veröffentlicht

Mit Beachhead ist die zweite Expedition für das Open World-Weltraumspiel No Man’s Sky kostenlos verfügbar.

Im April veröffentlichte Hello Games das Expeditions-Update für No Man’s Sky. Darin können Spieler gemeinsam mit Freunden in der Expedition Pioneers auf Missionen gehen, Abenteuer erleben und Meilensteine samt Belohnungen freischalten.

Mit einem neuen, 1,6 GB großen Update für die Xbox, wurde jetzt die zweite Expedition Beachhead kostenlos hinzugefügt.

Wie auch schon in der ersten Expedition werdet ihr auch in der zweiten mit einem neuen Speicherstand starten. Euer vorhandener Speicherstand bleibt also von eurem neuen Abenteuer unberührt.

Dazu wurden folgende Patch Notes veröffentlicht:

The second Expedition, Beachhead, begins today. We hope you enjoy the surprises it has in store.

Added a new class of procedural upgrade module for the starship Launch Thrusters.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect text labels on Communications Stations.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Exosuit boot sequence from playing correctly in Expeditions mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause asteroids to intersect with player fleets.

Fixed an issue that allowed secondary ships to be summoned when they were out of fuel.

Fixed an issue that caused some UI screens to be positioned incorrectly when using an ultrawide monitor.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect camera positioning while interacting with a number of objects.

Fixed an issue that prevented a number of Quicksilver titles from unlocking in Creative Mode.

Fixed an exploit that could allow players to bypass protections against building in other player’s bases.