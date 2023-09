Starfield: Update 1.7.33 ausgerollt

Bethesda hat für Starfield ein neues Update ausgerollt. Was in der Aktualisierung 1.7.33 steckt, erfahrt ihr hier.

Bethesda ist weiter eifrig dabei Starfield mit Updates zu versorgen. So wurde heute ein neues Update 1.7.33 veröffentlicht. Die gesamten Patch-Notes gibt es hier für euch.

Patch

STARFIELD 1.7.33 UPDATE – FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

GENERAL

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

GRAPHICS

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

SHIPS

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.