The Finals: Valentinstag-Event gestartet

Audio

Fixed single-fire weapons not playing their firing sound at times

Added a setting to control sounds when the game is not in focus (tabbed out)

Fixed an issue where certain sounds did not play when colliding with the environment

Headshots will be indicated with their own sound

Cloaking sounds will now differentiate between team members and enemy players

VFX

Added material-appropriate effects to destruction on all maps

Various fixes to destruction in Seoul

Gameplay/Balance

When a player is eliminated out-of-bounds in Bank It, their coins will spawn on the map

Gravity and physics have been enabled on Red Canisters with attachments

Fixed an issue where multiple C4s would cause more damage than intended when exploding together, for example when attached to an object

Fixed a bug that caused jump pads to glitch when overlapped with an attached object

Fixed an issue that allowed players to cancel emotes by using quick-melee

Fixed an issue where objects could hover in the air after an attachment was destroyed