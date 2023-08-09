Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Kostenloses Schlachtfeld hinzugefügt

Während Spieler von Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty sich bis zum Ende des Jahres über zwei Premium-DLCs freuen dürfen, versprach Koei Tecmo auch kostenlose Updates für das Kampfspiel.
Und so ist das August-Update für Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty mit einem zusätzlichen Sub-Schlachtfeld jetzt verfügbar. Der Entwickler bezeichnet sie als Endgame-Mission, in der sich Spieler einer Reihe von Kämpfen stellen.
Eine Trainingsplatzfunktion gibt es außerdem im verborgenen Dorf des Berges Tianzhushan. Dort können Spieler ihre Künste gegen Feinde testen.
Die vollständigen Patch Notes für das heutige Update könnt nachfolgend im aufklappbaren Link eingesehen werden. Die Roadmap ist hier zu sehen.
Additional Features
- Added the new sub battlefield “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble.”
- This is an end-game mission in which the player fights multiple bosses in a series of battles.
- It will become accessible via Other in the Travel menu after clearing the sub battlefield “Crouching Dragons‘ Battle Royale.”
- In this battlefield, Morale Points lost upon death cannot be redeemed when rechallenging the enemy.
- This battlefield will not affect the conditions for acquiring the trophies/achievements “Battle-Hardened” and “Hunting the Great Deer,” the ratio of Battlefields Conquered, or any titles related to conquering battlefields.
- Added a Training Ground function in the Hidden Village of Mt. Tianzhushan.
- This is an area in which players can freely engage in battle with certain enemies and test their skills.
- After applying the update, players can access the Training Ground by speaking with the Taoist located on the right upon first entering the hidden village.
- Added a function so that if any tampering with values for equipment special effects is detected, the game will forcibly change such values to legitimate ranges.
Adjustments
- Made upward adjustments to the probability of items with the highest rarity appearing in each difficulty level.
- Made upward adjustments (dependent upon the difficulty level) to the range of rarities of equipment in the lottery, such as items dropped after enemies are defeated and items and treasure chests located on each battlefield.
- For example, upon defeating bosses and leaders on the “Path of the Soaring Dragon,” dropped items are guaranteed to have a rarity of at least 4★.
- Made changes so that upon playing a battlefield for the second time and onward, equipment received as a clear reward will be a random item rather than a fixed item.
- The equipment will be selected via lottery from certain categories and ranges of rarities specifically set for each battlefield.
- Made adjustments so that item drop tables for players who join Recruit sessions will be equivalent to those in the highest difficulty level reached by the player, regardless of the difficulty of the battlefield they are recruited to.
- For example, if a player who has reached the difficulty level “Path of the Soaring Dragon” accepts recruitment for “Path of the Crouching Dragon,” enemies will drop 6★ equipment for that player.
- Made upward adjustments to the effectiveness of Talent’s Blessing (which grants bonuses to the drop rate) during Recruit sessions.
- Made upward adjustments to the amount of accolades that can be acquired upon accepting recruitment under either of the following situations:
- If players who have reached the “Path of the Rising Dragon” conquer battlefields on the “Path of the Crouching Dragon.”
- If players who have reached the “Path of the Soaring Dragon” conquer battlefields on the “Path of the Crouching Dragon” or “Path of the Rising Dragon.”
- Made upward adjustments to the amount of accolades that can be acquired upon accepting recruitment and conquering battlefields with a recommended level of 101 or higher.
- Made adjustments so that players will be invincible until their attack sequence ends when performing Fatal Strikes.
- Made changes so that the game will pause when players acquire Hidden Tomes.
- Made changes so that the battlefields “Crouching Dragons’ Battle Royale” and “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble” will now be categorized as Optional Battlefields in the Travel menu.
- Made changes to the default values of the following fields in settings:
- Switch Locked-on Target after Deflecting within the game settings
- Switch Locked-on Target after Deflecting a Critical Blow within the game settings
- Horizontal Rotation Speed for the Lock-on Camera in the Camera settings
- Vertical Rotation Speed for the Lock-on Camera in the Camera settings
- These values will not be changed for system data that has already been saved.
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug in which performing a follow-up attack after deflecting an enemy’s Critical Blow and disrupting their Spirit would immediately end the enemy’s Spirit Disruption.
- Fixed a bug in which depleting an enemy’s Spirit to the lower limits under certain conditions would immediately end the enemy’s Spirit Disruption.
- Fixed a bug in which depleting Zhuyan’s Spirit to the lower limits with certain attacks would immediately end the demon’s Spirit Disruption.
- Fixed a bug in which depleting Fengxi’s Spirit to the lower limits just as the demon’s hardened parts were destroyed would immediately end the demon’s Spirit Disruption.
- Fixed a bug in which depleting the boss Demonized Liu Bei’s Spirit to the lower limits while he was downed from mid-air would immediately end his Spirit Disruption.
- Fixed a bug that would allow the player to launch a one-sided attack against the boss Zhang Liao under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug in which players who had equipped the Divine Beast Yinglong and whose HP fell to 0 under certain conditions would lose half of their Genuine Qi upon revival.
- Fixed a bug which caused incorrect parts of Bingcan to glow, a visual effect shown on enemies whose Morale Rank is significantly higher than the player’s.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash when repeatedly defeating Bronze Soldiers in the main battlefield “Decisive Battle of Guandu.”
- Fixed a bug in which players would be hit with enemy attacks while interacting with Battle Flags in the sub battlefield “An Everlasting Regret.”
- Fixed a bug in which having the warriors Dian Wei and Xu Chu (add-on content) as companions would allow players to obtain the trophy/achievement “Great Gatherings.”
- Made revisions so that if players were somehow unable to acquire the trophies/achievements “The Sage Pauses when Guests Call” and “Pots and Potions” despite fulfilling the conditions, they will be acquired upon conquering any battlefield.
- Fixed a bug in which the “!” icon for storehouse items would fail to disappear in certain situations.
- Fixed a visual bug in which Premium Special Effects appeared to have an incorrect rank value on the Special Effect Details screen.
- Fixed a bug in which Required Genuine Qi was not displayed in the Level Up menu in certain situations.
- Fixed a bug that would occur when taking projectiles/throwing weapons out of the storehouse, in which the actual number of items taken out was incorrect if the special effect Ammo Held Max was in effect.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause some of the projectiles in the player’s possession to be lost when the Remove/Equip Gear display in Character Creation was toggled while the special effect Ammo Held Max was in effect.
- Fixed a bug in which the special effect “Genuine Qi Obtention” would not function as intended upon defeating an enemy in certain situations.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes make it possible for players to receive gestures as accolade rewards more than once.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent the player’s required accolades amount from increasing after they had received the accolade rewards Rank 9 Steel, Rank 9 Leather, Cold-Forged Steel, and Jiao Leather.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when participating in battlefields as a guest in Recruit sessions, in which the gauge above the head of players who received aid would sometimes be distorted.
- Fixed a bug in which some enemies would sometimes be submerged in the ground during multiplayer sessions.
- Fixed a bug in which subtitles would sometimes remain on the screen while the credits were rolling.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4 Versions
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent players from obtaining trophies even when accessing Battle Flags after data was retained via Manage Cross Save.
Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Microsoft Store Versions
Additional Features
- Made changes so that blocked players will no longer be displayed in the search results when matching on the same platform or across different platforms.
Steam/Microsoft Store Versions
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause lagging when playing the game on PCs equipped with 12th or 13th Generation Intel CPUs.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash upon startup in certain environments when the resolution scaling type was set to AMD FSR 2 with a screen resolution of 3840×2160 and HDR enabled.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the frame rate to drop considerably during the battle with Demonized Dian Wei when running the game at 120FPS.
- Fixed other minor bugs.