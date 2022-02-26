Xbox Store: Neuveröffentlichungen in der Übersicht KW08/2022

Täglich erscheinen zahlreiche neue Spiele für die Xbox und damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, möchten wir euch hier die Neuankömmlinge der Woche noch einmal auflisten.
Xbox Store – Neuveröffentlichungen
- Elden Ring – Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Elden Ring – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- GRID Legends Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro ( 7,- Euro Rabatt mit EA Play & XGPU)
- GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro (9,- Euro Rabatt mit EA Play & XGPU)
- Pre-Order: Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures – 39,99 Euro
- Roguebook Xbox Series X|S – 29,99 Euro
- Roguebook Xbox One – 24,99 Euro
- Martha Is Dead – 29,99 Euro
- Martha Is Dead Deluxe Edition – 39,99 Euro (Inklusive The Town of Light)
- Epitasis – 14,99 Euro
- Dr. Oil – 4,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Weitere Neuveröffentlichungen:
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- 35MM –
9,99 Euro– 7,99 Euro
- Aztech Forgotten Gods – 29,99 Euro
- CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION – 19,99 Euro
- Conan Chop Chop – 19,99 Euro
- Crusader Kings III – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition – 74,99 Euro
- ELEX II – 59,99 Euro – 53,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- FAR: Changing Tides – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga – 59,99 Euro
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox One Version – 59,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox Series X/S Version – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Pre-order – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition – Pre-order – 89,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Shadow Warrior 3 | Vorbesteller-Paket inkl. Teil 1 & 2 – 49,99 Euro
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – 69,99 Euro
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Submerged: Hidden Depths – 29,99 Euro
- Super Toy Cars Offroad –
19,99 Euro– 16,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands Vorbesteller-Bundle – 69,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Next-Level-Edition Vorbesteller-Bundle – 74,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Vorbesteller-Bundle – 89,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Standard – Vorbestellung Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Standard – Vorbestellung Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle – Vorbestellung – 79,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe – Vorbestellung – 99,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Super Deluxe – Digitale Vorbestellung – 119,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Songerangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
