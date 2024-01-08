Amnesia: The Bunker: Barrierefreie Funktionen hinzugefügt

Nicht nur Fehlerkorrekturen stecken im ersten Update des Jahres für Amnesia: The Bunker. Frictional Games hat auch barrierefreie Funktionen hinzugefügt, wodurch es mehr Menschen ermöglicht wird, das Survival-Game spielen zu können.
Zu den barrierefreien Funktionen zählen Untertitel, reduzierte Kamerabewegungen, Zielhilfe, nicht aggressive Ratten, ein Sprint-Modus und vieles mehr.
Wie die Spielerfahrung insgesamt noch verbessert wurde, erfahrt ihr in den Patch Notes.
Accessibility Update Patch Notes
- Implemented various accessibility settings, including:
- Closed Captions
- Subtitle Directional Indicators
- Reduced Camera Motion
- Aim Assist
- Reduced Weapon Sway
- Reduced Enemy Perception
- Non-Aggressive Rats
- Lock Code Quick Access
- Physics Interaction Mode
- Sprint Mode
- Aim/Use Item Mode
- Reload Weapon Mode
- Charge Flashlight Mode
- Check Health Mode
- Added a preview of subtitles in the subtitle options menu.
- Fixed various minor navigation and UI-related issues in the main and pause menus.
- Fixed a bug preventing the triggering of the “Toot Sweet” achievement.
- Resolved an issue causing physics interaction to feel sluggish at 120 FPS.
- Fixed multiple localization-related UI issues in the inventory.
- Fixed an issue where the Stalker could spawn too early, and would ignore the player after doing so.
- Added an option to the main menu to hide the default crosshair.
- Added an option to the main menu to use simple interact icons instead of the default, detailed ones.
- Fixed a bug where the left hand could be out of view when the inventory was open.
- Resolved an issue where the player could get stuck near the stairs in the Arena.
- Enabled the ability to equip/unequip the lantern while aiming the revolver.
- Fixed a visual bug with the water in the Flooded Storage on certain platforms.
- Improved leaning mechanics while aiming the shotgun.
- Resolved an issue where a torch would sometimes be dropped immediately after equipping it.
- Fixed a bug where the Stalker could try to reach an unreachable position when retreating in the Arena.
- Made minor improvements to the storage box UI.
- Fixed a couple of item description typos.
- Resolved issue where the crate outside Administration couldn’t be broken.
- Prevented the triggering of any achievements in the Training Grounds.
- Made aiming vertically with the revolver and shotgun snappier and smoother.
- Fixed a bug where the lantern would unequip when entering the reload state.
- Addressed portal culling issues near the Pillbox in Maintenance.
- Fixed an issue where the crafting hint could appear even after receiving it in the Trenches.
- Corrected broken geometry in one of the broken desk assets.
- Fixed a few shotgun animation bugs, including position popping during reloading.
- Made the notes grouping label in the notes tab of the inventory more attention grabbing.
- Fixed a bug where the equip gun hint would appear when interacting with the revolver while it was locked inside a locker.
- Resolved an issue where the player could get stuck if they walked backwards while interacting with the boulder at the very end of the final corridor in the Arena.
- Fixed an issue where the camera aspect could end up being incorrect after loading a save.
- Fixed a rare crash caused by getting a script build error with no script window present.
- Fixed a bug where the game would not load add ons for the main story.
- Resolved an issue where the trap in the cell next to the Prisoner could trigger upon entering the map.
- Sorted out annoying player collision on some cloth piles in the Trenches.
Barrierefreiheit ist immer großartig, aber verstehe ich das richtig, dass es vorher keine Untertitel gab? Oder geht es hier nur um zusätzliche Untertitel für Geräusche, Effekte und so?
Über Zielhilfen bin ich immer dankbar, sonst könnte ich viele Genres gar nicht mehr spielen.