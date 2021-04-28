Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Fehler im Multiplayer und in Zombies behoben

Mit einem neuen, serverseitigen Update für Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hat Treyarch einige Fehler im Spiel korrigiert.
So wurden in der Playlist Stock und Stein fälschlicherweise 100 Punkte für einen Kill mit dem Tomahawk vergeben, anstatt die auf dem Bildschirm angegebenen 50 Punkte.
Die Nutzung des ballistischen Messers wurde zudem in der Scharfschützen-Moshpit-Playlist eingeschränkt.
Weiterhin wurden im Modus Zombies einige Fehler behoben. Details dazu findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
GLOBAL
Stability
- Added various stability fixes.
MULTIPLAYER
Modes
- Sticks and Stones
- Addressed an issue where Tomahawk kills awarded 100 points instead of the 50 points shown on screen.
- Addressed an issue where Finishing Moves weren’t being counted as a melee kill.
- Snipers Only Moshpit
- Restricted Ballistic Knife from use in Snipers Only Moshpit. (April 26)
Operator Missions
- Addressed an issue with Beck’s Season Three Battle Pass Operator Mission („Block 1000 incoming damage with player-inserted Armor Plates“) not progressing correctly in Multi-Team modes.
ZOMBIES
Scoreboard
- Addressed an issue where the scoreboard could lose functionality.
- Addressed an issue where players were unable to inspect other players in the scoreboard.
- Addressed an issue where the column that would display the amount of „Downs“ for players was not shown.
Progression
- Addressed a rare display issue that could cause Match Bonus XP to appear as a negative value.
Outbreak
- Stability
- Fixed a crash that could occur when migrating hosts during an Objective.
Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Removed Crossroads from Onslaught map rotation for maintenance.